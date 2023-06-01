Prestige Circle: Get to Know Thailand’s Latest “It Girl”, Nicha Thanalongkorn

Having recently come into the spotlight as the stunning bride of actor Ananda Everingham, Prestige’s June digital cover personality – Nicha Thanalongkorn – is a woman of many identities: devoted daughter, successful entrepreneur, and happy newlywed.

In the months leading up to their recent February union, a series of pre-wedding photos featuring Nicha Thanalongkorn and famed actor Ananda Everingham were a hit on the social media accounts of both these celebrities. Many followers have been curious to learn more about this mystery woman of Ananda’s who, as it turns out, is a star in her own right.

After graduating in Fine Arts from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, this young talent was always determined to forge her own path. She launched her eponymous fashion label, Nicha, which has been presented in multiple Thai and international fashion weeks. Additionally, the designer tapped into her wanderlust nature and developed a holiday-wear clothing brand aptly named ‘My Only Sunshine’, which has enjoyed exponential growth over the past few years.

It’s high time the world got to know this “it girl” on a more personal level, so in this month’s digital cover story Nicha gives us some insight into balancing the two loves of her life: work and family.

Let’s start with the question on everyone’s mind… how’s married life been so far?

We have known each other and have been adapting towards each other for quite some time, so when we agreed to spend our lives together the shift from boyfriend and girlfriend to life partners just felt like a different label. If anything has changed, it would probably be the duty and attentiveness we have for one another. Like when Ananda comes home late after work, I’ll take extra care of him or I’ll let him know when I’ll be back home… little things like that.

What’s a memory from your wedding day that you’ll cherish forever?

When I was about to walk through the (flower) tunnel to begin the ceremony, there was a lot of rush and commotion. That’s when Ananda walked over to me, held my hand, gave me a kiss, and reassured me that this is our moment. We just have to enjoy it. He told me that everything I’m worried about, I just have to let it go. That moment felt very special. And I knew that if I had him by my side, we could get through it together.

Where are you planning to spend your honeymoon?

Because we’re both so busy in Bangkok, we don’t really have much time to see each other in a given day. We’ve already taken quite a few trips together after the wedding, but we plan on going totally off the grid, just road tripping together around Argentina for about a month. We just want to spend more time together.

Take us back in time a little bit. Do you remember when you first met Ananda, and was it love at first sight?

It wasn’t love at first sight. We got acquainted during one of his movie premieres. After that he would ask me out for a meal, then disappear for a couple of months. It went on like this for years, so we started off more like friends. Funnily enough, the turning point was when my dog died. I don’t know what he saw in me that day, maybe I was showing my sensitive side, so he randomly confessed that he had feelings for me. After that, we got to know each other on a deeper level. We didn’t feel like there’s a lot of commitment or expectations towards each other. But because he’s always there by my side, a year later, we eventually felt like there’s room for the connection to develop romantically.

What qualities do you admire most about Ananda?

The first thing that impressed me about him is that whenever we hang out, we always have a good time. I never get bored of this person. We share a lot of common interests. There’s a chemistry that comes with our similarities and differences, and it’s very intriguing. He’s also a smart person with a good attitude. I feel like he’s a leader who I can rely on, and we always communicate with each other when we face an issue.

From your experience, what is the secret to a successful relationship?

We spend time talking to each other, working through our disagreements, and check in on whether the other person is okay. This isn’t arguing but it’s just a productive conversation where we find a solution together. We’re just fine-tuning the details of our relationship that we may have overlooked when we’re busy. For those small things that we don’t want to become a big deal, we try to compromise and listen to each other. This is what we’ve been doing for the past six or seven years.

Tell us more about your clothing brand, My Only Sunshine?

My Only Sunshine is a beachwear and holiday wear brand. Our signature is using patchwork techniques from different textiles, such as linen, cotton, lace, and print fabrics, and then making it our own. Sometimes we’d create our pieces from Japanese kimonos, batiks, and even sarongs. The character of a My Only Sunshine woman is also quite clear: a mixture of sensual, cool, and sweet. Most of our collection is rather colourful and we have unisex options as well.

What was the inspiration behind My Only Sunshine?

We founded this brand during the pandemic. It was a time when a lot of people couldn’t travel abroad so we started making clothes that are more suitable for Thailand. Honestly, it started with what I wanted to wear, and the brand slowly branched out to cover different styles. Our brand has grown a lot within the span of two years. Now, we’re more like a holiday and weekend wear brand instead of just beachwear. And we’re not just an online store. We are starting to have pop-up stores, and by the end of this year we’ll be opening a store in Siam Paragon and other outlets, so people can actually experience the products in person.

What’s the secret to a healthy work-life balance?

I’m quite lucky that my husband is a workaholic as well (laughs). I am my own boss, so I’ll try to check our schedule and we meet each other when we are free. This extends to my other family members, too. My office isn’t that far away from my mother’s place so sometimes, in between meetings, I’ll pop over to see her.

How would you describe your personal style?

In general, I think my style is quite minimal and boyish. In my everyday life, I like to wear things that are comfortable and practical. However, when I’m travelling abroad, I like something with a little more layers. Sporty and elevated basics are my go-to. I also like to dress a bit sexy because I am quite petite, so I like outfits that don’t close off my body.

Do you have a favourite fashion trend for 2023?

Yes! I want you guys to stay tuned for My Only Sunshine’s next collection, because I am really interested in incorporating this trend into the designs. Right now, I’m really into knitwear, embroidery, and using texture from different textiles and adapting it to my own brand.

What about Jubilee’s jewellery creations that appeals to you the most?

I really feel like a lot of their jewellery can be mix and match with my everyday wear. I like their smaller pieces because it adds something to a simple jean and a tank top outfit. It’s stackable and you can layer many pieces on top of each other. Wearing jewellery shouldn’t be reserved for big occasions.

Do you have any hobbies or personal interests you’d like to share?

I’m really addicted to watching basketball. I love the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, so I’ve been tuning into a lot of NBA news. For TV shows and movies, I’m into stories about doctors and sports, like Grey’s Anatomy and Coach Carter. Or something that will make me reflect on life, like Good Will Hunting. I also enjoy light-hearted shows like Emily in Paris.

What’s your personal motto in life… something that you live by?

I think my life motto is quite simple. It’s to balance your work, your family, and be a good person. I was raised a Buddhist, so I try to follow the five moral precepts. I’m not saying that I can do it all the time, but I try my best to adhere to them. Sometimes I feel like people do things for their personal gain. Although self-awareness and choosing to do the right thing can be challenging, it’s worth the effort.

