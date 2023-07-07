Prestige Circle: Sansinee “Boongkie” Junyavijux on Revolutionising Thailand’s Business of Beauty

As CEO of Soho Atelier Group, Sansinee “Boongkie” Junyavijux, opens up about her goal of redefining Thailand’s beauty industry – one passionate venture at a time.

In a world where stereotypes and preconceived notions often confine women to limited roles, there are those who set out to shatter glass ceilings and redefine norms. Such is the case for Sansinee “Boongkie” Junyavijux, the charismatic CEO of Soho Atelier Group, who juggles her roles as a successful entrepreneur and loving mother in style.

As the head of her own thriving beauty business, Soho Atelier Group, which oversees successful ventures including the upmarket Soho Nail Salon, Boongkie’s professional portfolio has proved that success can be found when passion, talent, and determination converge.

Born and raised in Bangkok, her professional journey began in an industry far removed from that of beauty and wellness. After completing school, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Law at Chulalongkorn University. She then completed a Master’s degree in the same field before beginning her career as a legal advisor.

Her decision to work in the legal field stemmed from her desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others. However, as the years progressed and she began exploring varied passions alongside her legal career, she became more and more motivated to invest in a business she could call her own.

This interest in the world of entrepreneurship, coupled with a shift in priorities after she became a mother, led Boongkie to establish Soho Atelier Group in 2022. With a keen eye for aesthetics and an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit, she set out to build her own empire, determined to leave her mark on Thailand’s flourishing beauty and aesthetics industry.

Boongkie opens up to Prestige about rising to the challenges of running her own business, and how – with a deep-rooted understanding of the ever-evolving beauty industry – she stays at the forefront of trends and technology; constantly reinventing her products and services to meet the needs of her discerning clientele.

And while her professional achievements are inspiring, this savvy CEO remains humble and grounded. At the root of all her pursuits is a passion for empowering women, and a desire to encourage everyone to embrace their inner beauty while pursuing their dreams fearlessly.

Before venturing into the beauty business, you worked as a legal advisor. What motivated you to study law, as the legal business is a very challenging profession?

I was driven by the belief that studying law would empower me to create a profound impact on the lives of others. By acquiring the necessary knowledge, I would be equipped to make a positive difference both for individuals and society as a whole. In times of adversity, this knowledge became a powerful tool, enabling me to provide assistance and support to those in need.

Honestly speaking, this phase of my life wasn’t the easiest. I had to dedicate a significant amount of time to my studies, leaving me with limited opportunities for leisure. But despite that it was all worth it. This period in my life helped me grow so much, and the experiences I went through shaped me and gave me a sense of purpose.

What made you decide to move away from law and delve into the beauty business?

Law is an incredibly intriguing field, with its own unique set of challenges. However, it never truly ignited a fire inside of me in comparison to how I felt exploring the world of business. My entrepreneurial journey has filled me with so much excitement and fulfilment thus far.

How did you conceptualise your business?

In the past, whenever I was asked to share my beauty secrets, I was always excited to divulge them because beauty has always been one of my passions. This deep love and enthusiasm led me to uncover the most incredible beauty insights. I’ve dedicated countless hours to exploring and experimenting, finding what truly works and resonates with me. Being able to turn this into a business and seeing the positive impact it has on others fills my heart with joy.

One successful facet of Soho Atelier Group is Soho Nail Atelier. What makes this business stand out in the market?

Soho Nail Atelier takes pride in curating the finest selections of nail products from all corners of the world. Countless hours have been dedicated to meticulous research and rigorous testing to ensure that every single product meets a high standard of excellence. Our team of highly skilled and experienced nail technicians possess a truly distinctive style when it comes to nail art. Their creativity knows no bounds, and they are dedicated to providing all customers with an experience that is personalised to reflect their individuality.

Furthermore, I believe in offering a comprehensive range of beauty services all under one roof. From nail care other indulgent treatments, we strive to meet all your beauty needs in a single convenient location. My goal is to make your visit to Soho Nail Atelier a truly holistic one. We’re not just about nails and beauty. We strive to create an atmosphere that encourages people to celebrate their “me-time” and embrace self-care rituals. In this chaotic world, we want to inspire people to find moments of relaxation and rejuvenation. When you step into Soho Nail Atelier, you leave your worries at the door, and allow us to treat you to an unforgettable and luxurious experience.

As a successful businesswoman now, how big of a role did your family play in helping you find success over the years?

Since I can remember, my parents have encouraged me to embrace my individuality and forge my own path in life. They have taught me the importance of taking responsibility for my choices and learning from both the successes and the setbacks. No matter what challenges I face, they have always been by my side, offering guidance and support. Their belief in me has given me the confidence to explore new horizons and pursue my dreams and passions fearlessly.

As someone juggling many roles, what’s the secret to a healthy work-life balance?

It’s difficult to juggle a career and one’s personal life, especially if family and friends are involved, but that doesn’t mean it cannot be done well. The only secret I have is to make sure to include downtime in my schedule. This can be spending time with loved ones, or enjoying relaxing activities. This time allows me to recharge, especially after a demanding week at work. It acts as a revitalising pause, granting me the chance to catch my breath and regain my balance.

One of the advantages of being an entrepreneur is being able to dictate your own schedule. What are some of your favourite activities to do during your time off?

As a devoted omakase enthusiast, I really enjoy dining at Sushi Zo, and Sushi Kanda, here in Bangkok. Their commitment to culinary excellence and the art of omakase is truly exceptional. Among the array of remarkable dishes, Murazaki Uni stands out as my absolute favourite. I also recently started working out, and while I’m not quite ready to confidently call it my hobby just yet, I genuinely aspire for it to become one. I’m eager to explore and embrace the world of exercise, with the hope of eventually turning it into a cherished hobby that brings me both physical and mental fulfilment.

From your social media accounts, it’s clear you are very well travelled. Do you have any favourite destinations, or one currently top of your must-visit list?

When it comes to my absolute favourite destination in Thailand, Samui takes the top spot without a doubt. This magical place has won my heart because of the availability of incredible wellness programmes that help to whisk me away from the hustle and bustle of city life. For destinations outside of the country, I’ve always loved Milan, Italy, because of its vibrant energy, amazing food, and friendly locals. A destination that is currently on my list is Capri because I have an immense love for the sea.

It’s also clear you have a passion for fashion. How would you describe your personal style, and do you have any style icons?

Classy, sexy, and elegant are the words I believe describe my personal style. When it comes to colours, black holds a special place in my heart and I consider it my signature colour. In regards to style icons, I adore Monica Bellucci!

As your businesses is associated with curating a luxurious experience for all customers, what does luxury mean to you?

To me, luxury is all about embracing pleasure and desire. Sure, in economics it may not be considered a necessity, but let’s be real – who doesn’t absolutely love luxury? Luxury is what adds that special satisfaction and refinement, and that brings joy to our lives.

Can you tell us something people don’t know about you, but you wish they did?

Some people perceive me as arrogant, often judging me solely based on my appearance. However, I can assure you that those who truly know me would describe me as anything but. In fact, I’m known for my sense of humour, which never fails to bring a smile to people’s faces.

What’s your personal motto in life? Something you live by and can share with other aspiring entrepreneurs.

My personal motto, which I carry with me through all my ups and downs, is: “Happiness is short, so is sadness”. This also applies to business, as it’s inevitable to experience both highs and lows. Another motto that resonates with me is: “When it feels scary to jump, that’s exactly when you jump. Otherwise you end up staying in the same place your whole life”. This quote holds true not only in personal matters but also in the realm of work. Sometimes, making important decisions requires courage and taking a leap of faith. So, go for it! If not now, then when?

Photographer: Punsiri Siriwetchapun

Stylist: Pisit Jirathadaphan

Makeup Artist: Newtron Whangvisarn

Hair Stylist: Thananit Chanasaowwaneechart

Editorial Coordinator: Jettana Tang

Location: NV Studio Bangkok

Featured image: Dress: CGL; Jewellery: Gems Pavilion