Dr. Dissapong “Joe” Panithaporn on His Journey to Becoming One of Thailand’s Most Sought-After Dermatologists  

The celebrated Co-founder of The Demis Clinic reveals patience is a virtue, whether it’s about attaining healthy flawless skin or growing a successful business – especially if one wishes both the results to be long-lasting.

When Dr. Dissapong “Joe” Panithaporn, better known as Dr. Joe, recalls the not-so-promising beginnings of his dermatological career, he fixates on one moment in particular. “At one point, I was so distraught I asked my teacher: ‘Will I be able to be a dermatologist when I have such a serious acne problem?’ My professor assured me that I would, and that my acne will definitely clear up.”

It is indeed ironic that such a celebrated skin doctor once suffered from the very problem he has become so well known for eradicating. Of course, this twist of fate also gave him insight into what it feels like to be on the patient end of the table, and it’s proved to be a boon in the overall success of his business.

“I was very happy with my professor’s reassurance. And I fully recovered,” he says. “It was among the most important turning points in my life.”

Dr. Joe went on to be the Co-founder of The Demis Clinic and has since become one of the most sought-after dermatologists in Thailand. These days his name is synonymous with Ultherapy, a popular ultrasound procedure for skin lifting and tightening, considered to be the gold standard for non-surgical facelifts.

The months-long waiting list for his treatment, and the numerous awards from the leading aesthetic products provider Merz Aesthetics Thailand, are evidence of just how far Dr. Joe and The Demis Clinic have come. In fact, the doctor is now regularly seen in the limelight alongside stars, celebrities, and the movers and shakers in Thai society, many of whom rely on his services for their good looks.

So, what’s his trade secret? Those expecting to hear about marketing blitzes, or shrewd business administration, will be disappointed. Behind Dr. Joe’s achievement lies the slow process of building trust and establishing a reputation, all through quality treatments and professional integrity. As a dermatologist, he believes in helping people build a healthier, stronger skin base, not simply providing quick fixes. The growth of his clinic is, in turn, an extension of this philosophy.

On Being Capable and Compassionate

His faith in the profession came from the treatment he received from his professor way back when. From then on, Dr. Joe has become convinced that dermatologists can change people’s lives. He was therefore determined to become the most capable and the most compassionate one.

“I understand the trauma,” he shares. “Acne, or skin problems, are not just about physical pain and nuisance, but also about self-esteem and confidence to live one’s life.”

Working hard and staying honest to one’s profession are among the best lessons he learned from his mom and dad, and he points out that although he came from a humble family background, his parents sent both him and his elder sister to the prestigious Assumption College in Bang Rak.

“It is not just the quality of education that they wanted to give us, but the kind of environment and society that would form a foundation for our future,” he recalls. “Looking back and realising how hard they must have struggled for our education, I became even more appreciative of my parents’ effort.”

While his father ran a grocery store, his mother worked as part of the sales staff at a jewellery outlet, and Dr. Joe remarks how his mother especially would repeatedly tell him how crucial it was to be honest with customers, reminding him it’s the only way to earn both a revenue and a reputation.

A Pay-It-Forward Attitude

He aspired since childhood to become a doctor, but unfortunately he was not among the best and brightest as a student. The transition, however, came in high school when the college made a new class arrangement, and he managed to get into one containing the top-ranking students.

“The right environment was helpful. Seeing how my classmates paid attention encouraged me to follow suit. I observed how they approached each subject and how they studied. My classmates were also very kind. They helped tutor me, and pulled me up academically,” he explains.

This experience shaped Dr. Joe’s pay-it-forward attitude. Now that he has mastered dermatology, he’s all too willing to pass on his knowledge and his skills. He tirelessly teaches fellow doctors how to apply laser treatments or fillers to achieve optimum results, and he won’t hold anything back for fear these pupils will one day become business rivals.

“There are still so many things to learn,” he candidly admits. “For me, it’s more important to bring more knowledgeable and capable dermatologists into the business. That way, substandard treatments, which give a bad name to the profession, can be eradicated.”

Another point he’s keen to emphasise, particularly to children, is to not let anyone insist that poorly performing students cannot eventually become doctors. “It is not easy, but it certainly is possible,” he says.

The Launch of The Demis Clinic

After graduating from Ramathibodi, Dr. Joe furthered his studies at the Institute of Dermatology in Bangkok, and the Academic of Dermatology in San Francisco. He also did an apprenticeship with a doctor who pioneered laser technology for skin treatment. At that time, he began to realise that his vision for dermatology and beauty treatments differed from popular services available at that time, like steroid injections or harsh extraction to clear away pimples.

When he decided to open his own practice in 2009, his first clinic – located in Bangkok’s outskirt Lat Krabang area – was a small one, with a single laser machine. But it was backed by big dream.

“I wanted to provide my own method of treatment,” he remarks. “I wanted to use Botox to strengthen the skin structure, and apply laser treatments in my own style. In a nutshell, I wanted to have the space and opportunity to do my own art – the art of creating beauty on people’s faces.”

The Demis brand was born when he met Dr. Nilobon “Lin” Charoenwut, who has been his business partner for 15 years. After their first branch on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 110, the duo opened another one in the heart of Bangkok, at Siam Square. And that is it. Dr. Joe, who still regularly sees patients himself, insists that he prefers the business to be of this size, and for it to grow stronger instead of bigger.

“It’s probably my mother’s influence,” he muses. “By treating people the best I could, and by being honest with them, I built trust. One happy customer would tell another about us, and gradually our business grew. We became known mostly by word-of- mouth. We’ve scarcely done marketing or brand-building campaigns over the years.”

He confides though that being the preferred choice of stars, celebrities, and beauty bloggers did help expand the clinic’s reputation by leaps and bounds. “From my first clinic, where there could be one, two, or even zero patients at all per day, we soon became overcrowded. Patients would have no place to sit or stand while waiting!”

Building Trust with Consistency

Although The Demis still has only two branches, Dr. Joe says the number of dermatologists on staff has increased from two to nine. Being true to his beauty-from-within philosophy, he says that instead of opening more branches he would rather focus on maintaining the high standard for both outlets, ensuring that customers receive only the best and most consistent experience.

“I’m the kind of doctor who often says ‘no’ to patients. I know that apart from being a dermatologist, I am also a businessman, who has to grow revenue for my clinic, but every time I sit in front of a patient I forget the business part. I can only recommend what is good and necessary for that person, and nothing else.” He adds that he is lucky to have never been under pressure to perform financially.

“I believe we’ve come this far because of the reputation that we’ve built, which is based on our sincerity and professional integrity. That we have grown so well, for more than 10 years, shows that we are on the right track. Most of all, our patients – some of whom probably received treatment a decade ago – are still with us, and are still happy with the results.”

While there has been a trend for beauty clinics to raise funds via the stock market, Dr. Joe says going public has never entered his mind. “We remain small, so an IPO is not on our radar. I’ve had many offers for expansion, but I am not interested. For me, my practice has already expanded: an expansion of time for me to study Dharma, and an expansion of freedom to hone my work and deal with new cases.”

His future goal, meanwhile, is to look back on what he originally set out to do, and make it even stronger. “I opened the clinic so that people would know we could produce satisfactory results. The fame, the recognition, and the following are byproducts. I believe I’ve achieved what I set out to do. Indeed, I’ve come much further than expected… to the point I have to remind myself not to get carried away.

“I also have to remind myself not to abuse the trust,” he goes on to say, reflecting on the fact that as laser treatments become more mainstream, people are often willing to sign up for whatever procedure a doctor suggests to them. “Our clinic may not be the same as it was on day one–it has grown significantly – but our integrity and quality must remain the same. I will not push people around because of my own greed.”

He acknowledges that new technologies do make his work easier, but he also believes there have been no major breakthroughs during the past few years. Cell-based, anti-ageing solutions are definitely on the horizon, but what remains most popular at The Demis are laser treatments for pimples, and Ultherapy for lifting. “No matter how far the technology goes, the principle remains the same for me: skin rejuvenation to make the skin healthy and strong from within.”

Patience is a Virtue

Looking back over his career, he notes that patience has given him the most satisfaction. “I am proud that I can wait. I have waited for more than 10 years to prove my theory, my style of treatment, and it’s been totally worth it! I’m proud that after being in the profession for more than 15 years I have had no regrets.”

Dr. Joe is also delighted to be recognised amongst his peers, and to be invited to train other dermatologists or test new laser technologies. “I was at the receiving end of kindness in the past, so now that I have an opportunity to be a giver, I want to do my best. When I do training, I want to give participants everything I’ve got.”

For a man in the business of beauty, it makes sense that Dr. Joe pays attention to his own personal style too, although he usually opts for something simple, but with a slight artistic twist. “Nothing too loud,” he says with a laugh. “Something with good quality that also lasts long. For every day looks, Uniqlo is the usual choice. On more formal occasions, I would pick Tom Ford for its timeless style. For shoes, it’s probably Loro Piana.”

Finally, on the subject of work-life balance, Dr. Joe says that he currently alternates with Dr. Lin and works four days a week. The remaining three days are spent indulging in sports and travelling.

“My passions are playing tennis, doing gym sessions, and skiing – activities I did not have a chance to do during my formative years. I started to play tennis in my 30s, and – probably to some people’s surprise – I’m quite good at it… at a competitive level. I guess what I want to say is, humans have no limits. And that is why we should never stop learning.”

