Behind the Scenes of Tor Thanapob’s One Day at Marina Bay Sands

As one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks, this year, Marina Bay Sands ushered in a new era of hospitality by introducing new facilities and events related to the realms of gastronomy, art, fashion, and more. During a recent trip to the Lion City – Thai model, actor, and singer, Tor Thanapob, explored the sprawling resort grounds to uncover everything it has to offer, and Prestige has all the scoop about what you need to do and see during your next visit.

After opening its doors in 2010, Marina Bay Sands quickly cement itself as Singapore’s most revolutionary integrated resort by combining pillars of gastronomy, entertainment, and culture. This year, the resort is upping the ante on its offerings with a momentous reinvestment programme that has begun with the remodelling of its rooms and suites that will soon extend to new ultra-luxe accommodations, the lobby, Executive Club Lounge, restaurants, wellness amenities, and facilities.

During a recent trip, Tor Thanapob, got a taste of the luxe brought forth by the remodelling after he checked into the new ‘Sands Premier Suite.’ Designed to offer guests an oasis of serenity amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, the suite boasts a soothing material palette consisting of soft wood panelling and marble accents, as well as amenities that help foster a home-away-from-home experience.

From luxury bedding to floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the celebrated Gardens by the Bay, and thoughtful amenities that reflect a passion for refined craftsmanship, the suite provided the star with the perfect place to relax in-between the countless things he was excited to explore.

This began with his visit to the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool situated on the 57th floor, before he moved just one storey down to the SkyPark Observation Deck where Tor took in stunning views of several famous attractions including the Merlion.

He then took a walk over to ‘The Shoppes,’ which offers a refreshing mix of international luxury brands, emerging labels, and new concepts. Undeniably the most luxurious shopping destination in Singapore, standout aspects include an assembly of 19 luxury duplex stores – many of which are brand flagships – a well as Apple’s first and only store in the world that sits on water, and the world’s first Louis Vuitton Island Maison.

Styled to emulate a waterfront promenade, The Shoppes also includes a 150-metre canal where visitors can embark on Sampan boat rides through the retail belt that promises plenty of opportunities to snap photos for social media.

One key example of Marina Bay Sands’ commitment to hosting landmark events is this year’s ‘A World of Festivals,’ which began in January and was conceptualised with the aim to heighten guest experiences through a series of back-to-back festivals that demonstrate the integrated resort’s multi-dimensional prowess.

One of the highlights of the multi-series festival was ‘Where Your Senses Feast,’ a food and wine festival featuring over 30 dynamic events that focused on combining culinary magic with technology and event settings that would impact all of the senses. A true foodies paradise, during his time at Marina Bay Sands, Tor attend several of the festival’s events.

His first taste of the award-winning dining experiences offered at the integrated resort began with a lunch at WAKUDA, a modern Japanese restaurant that is the brainchild of celebrity chef Tetsuya Wakuda and award-winning restauranteur, John Kunkel.

The restaurant’s design combines traditional Japanese craftsmanship with architectural elements of urban Tokyo, an approach that also extends to the food, as WAKUDA dishes up refined plates that still pay homage to centuries-old Japanese cooking concepts. Here, Tor enjoyed a multisensory gastronomic journey, tucking into appetisers, fresh sushi and sashimi, grilled items, and much more.

Before attending the evening’s festivities, Tor enjoyed a break at the ArtScience Museum, a highly regarded, one-of-a-kind cultural establishment dedicated to exploring the intersection of art, science, technology, and culture.

Composed of 21 gallery spaces set across 50,000 square feet of space, the museum has displayed works by some of the world’s greatest artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Andy Warhol, and Salvador Dali, among other celebrated contemporary artists.

A crowd-favourite at ArtScience Museum: “Future World: Where Art Meets Science” is presented in collaboration with teamLab – a multi-award-winning international art collective comprising of a group of interdisciplinary specialists including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects.

This exhibition continues to change and new galleries are always being introduced. A standout example is ‘Exploring New Frontiers,’ which features interactive artworks inspired by concepts like celestial beings, the sky above, nature, and biodiversity.

After a captivating afternoon spent at the museum, it was soon time for Tor to make his way to attend ‘MARQUEE Experiential Dining’ – a dynamic four-hands dining experience by Chef Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery Manila and Chef Johanne Siy of Lolla Singapore that took place inside of Singapore’s largest nightclub, MARQUEE. The experience featured an innovative, multi sensory four-course dinner menu that was complemented by world-class onstage entertainment from dancers and acrobats.

Exceptional dishes included ‘Oysters and Pearls’ that aimed to capture the sights and aromas of being by the beach with a presentation of oyster in several different ways – in pearl form, as a tartare, and as an ice cream with savoury caviar beads; another featured dish – ‘Acid and Fire,’ is a unique spicy pie dish comprising of pork, fish, pickled vegetables and more that was incredibly moreish as a result of harmoniously savoury and tangy flavour profile.

Combining world-class design and state-of-the-art technology to create a fully immersive party experience featuring a ferris wheel, spiral slides, and more, by hosting a dining concept within the club walls, Marina Bay Sands demonstrates the versatility of the resort’s outlets, as well as the resort’s commitment to hosting multi-sensory events never seen before that lie at the intersection of fun and glamour.

To conclude the night, Tor then headed to LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, Tao Group Hospitality’s first Asian outpost of its famed Las Vegas and New York City concept.

The restaurant and bar boasts 19th century Italian American influences in its design and boasts a wraparound outdoor terrace, curved tiled bar, and round leather booths that help create an intimate setting for dining, lounging under the stars, and partying with members of high-society. The venue has been the setting of a plethora of special events since its opening and has attracted many visitors drawn to its hearty food menu, delicious refreshments, and sophisticated ambience.

Beyond Tor’s experience, ‘Where Your Senses Feast’ featured several landmark culinary events including a ‘Six Star Dinner’ by Greg Bess (CUT by Wolfgang Puck, one Michelin-starred), Stefan Stiller (Taian Table, three Michelin-starred) and Tetsuya Wakuda (Waku Ghin, two Michelin-starred).

Attendees also enjoyed a unique, cross-cultural cuisine experience by Luke Mangan in an immersive multi-sensory dining space; a ‘Culinary Symphony’ by Chef Ton and the team behind one of Thailand’s most celebrated restaurants, Le Du; and an unparalleled buffet experience with four award-winning restaurants joining forces to present their signature dishes.

‘A World of Festivals’ at Marina Bay Sands continues with multi-day festivals focusing on health and wellness, fashion, and music and the arts taking place throughout the course of the next few months.

