From all-you-can-eat dim sum to a Bordeaux wine tasting, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (15-21 May 2023)
Gourmet grocery shoppers may be familiar with this counter that showcases fresh seafood ingredients and a fully equipped kitchen inside the Gourmet Market of Siam Paragon. 80′ Below is Thammachart Seafood’s very own restaurant that has just recently come up with a succulent new menu from the sea. Expect to see Brioche Toast with Giaveri caviar and Japanese uni, an Ultimate Seafood Platter, Lobster Thermidor, and more.
The World of Seafood delicacies are served all day at 80’ Below at Siam Paragon.
An evening where over 17 wineries from Bordeaux gather in Bangkok is happening this week. Centara Grand Bangkok at Central World will host the ‘Best of Bordeaux: A night of unrivalled Bordeaux Grand Cru Classé Wines,’ consisting of 17 châteaux to present their best vintages along with some sumptuous French bites. It’s a great opportunity to learn about this delicate art from the producers themselves.
Grand Cru Classé en 2023 Wine Tasting takes place at Centara Grand Bangkok at Central World on May 18, 2023. Reservation is recommended.
If you’re a fan of the rich texture of sea urchin roe or uni, you will fall in love with the exclusive a la carte variations at Kintsugi Bangkok. The limited-time additions include Uni Taco, Uni & Ama Ebi Spoon, Uni & Truffle Chawanmushi with steamed egg custard, and 3 Kings with Bafun uni, A5 Wagyu carpaccio, and lumpfish caviar. Guests can also turn the experience into a four-course menu full of Bafun uni specialties.
The Bafun Uni specialties are served at Kintsugi Bangkok, The Athenee Hotel until May 31, 2023 for lunch and dinner.
Xin Tian Di Cantonese restaurant of the Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park will welcome two chefs who will curate a series of Yum Cha buffet line-up. Chef Andy, known as a talented representative of the Nanning World Foods Festival, and Chef Yap, the master of dim sum at InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, will together curate and craft some delicious offerings such as prawn dumplings with Italian black truffle paste, abalone siu mai, and the classic peking duck.
The special buffet from the guest chefs will be available from May 19-28, 2023 for lunch and dinner.
One of the 2000s’ most popular R&B artists, Ne-Yo is doing a huge show in Bangkok this weekend. It’s still not too late to book your standing tickets which come at different prices for different zones. However, an elevated experience can definitely be had at the ultimate VIP Booth on a raised platform, with special seatings, and exclusive catering. Definitely be a game-changer for avid concert-goers.
Ne-Yo Live in Bangkok Concert will take place at Bitec on May 20, 2023.