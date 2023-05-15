Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (15-21 May 2023)

Gourmet grocery shoppers may be familiar with this counter that showcases fresh seafood ingredients and a fully equipped kitchen inside the Gourmet Market of Siam Paragon. 80′ Below is Thammachart Seafood’s very own restaurant that has just recently come up with a succulent new menu from the sea. Expect to see Brioche Toast with Giaveri caviar and Japanese uni, an Ultimate Seafood Platter, Lobster Thermidor, and more.

The World of Seafood delicacies are served all day at 80’ Below at Siam Paragon.