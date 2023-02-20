Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (20-26 February 2023)

The St. Regis Bar is offering a more immersive cocktail experience with the Art of Drinking Masterclass, where Bar Manager Volkan Ibil will guide you through a 90-minute drink-and-tell session. Starting with the Champagne Sabering ritual, the class will continue at the bar with Volkan showing you how to make one of his personal signature drinks along with fascinating stories about the art of drinking.

The Art of Drinking Masterclass takes place on every third Saturday of the month. Only 10 seats are available per session.