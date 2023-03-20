Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (20-26 March 2023)

The Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND), Clara, and J’aime restaurant, all join hands for the Rare & Share Charity Dinner. This once-a-month dinner is an ongoing effort to raise money for patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, by serving six sumptuous courses cooked by Chef Christian Martina and Chef Amerigo Sesti. The dining experience is made special by simulating the conditions that the SMA patients have to endure everyday, to raise greater awareness of these diseases.

The Rare & Share Charity Dinner is served at Clara Restaurant on March 26 from 6pm-8pm.