Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (20-26 March 2023)

From vinyl shopping to Vietnamese dining, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: JW Marriott Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Enjoy Dinner for a Good Cause at Clara and J’AIME Charity Dinner
- Try a Taste of Shanghai by Allen Fang at The St. Regis Bangkok
- Browse through Vinyl Collections at ‘Vinyl Fair 2023’
- Savour the Vietnamese Classics at ‘JW Asia Chef’s Series: Taste of Vietnam’
- Network with Artists and Curators at the Bangkok International Performing Arts Meeting 2023
The Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND), Clara, and J’aime restaurant, all join hands for the Rare & Share Charity Dinner. This once-a-month dinner is an ongoing effort to raise money for patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, by serving six sumptuous courses cooked by Chef Christian Martina and Chef Amerigo Sesti. The dining experience is made special by simulating the conditions that the SMA patients have to endure everyday, to raise greater awareness of these diseases.
The Rare & Share Charity Dinner is served at Clara Restaurant on March 26 from 6pm-8pm.
An award-winning bartender from The Nest Shanghai, Allen Fang will be presenting five exquisite cocktails at The St. Regis Bar for one night only. From the ‘Durian Gray’ with a gin base and the King of Fruit, to the ‘Love Cure’ with tequila and a cured tomato and onion, it’s a chance to witness the expertise of the World Class Competition 2022 China winner.
Allen Fang will be at The St. Regis Bar on March 25 from 7pm-11pm.
At Public House this weekend, music connoisseurs are welcome to enjoy vinyl music while digging through the vinyl collections from 17 stores hailing from all over Thailand. Guests will be able to exclusively enjoy the special archives from the artists as well as win a chance to receive some limited vinyls. Alongside other vinyl-related activities, there will also be special drinks from Mount Gay and Naked Malt.
The BKK Vinyl Fair takes place at Public House on March 24-26 from 1pm-10pm.
A collaboration between JW Café and JW Marriott Hanoi has resulted in a dinner series of Vietnamese dishes from Chef Huong Nguyen at JW Marriott Bangkok. The chef will be serving up Bun Cha, Pho, Nem, and many more dishes to the international lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch buffet for guests to enjoy.
‘The Taste of Vietnam’ will be available in the international dinner buffet and Sunday brunch from March 22-26.
The Bangkok International Performing Arts Meeting (BIPAM) presents the theme ‘Uncommon Ground’ this year. The event will gather artists, producers, curators, and art academics from around the world to discuss the changed social circumstances and sensations after the pandemic. The exploration will follow through seven programs: performances, talks, workshops, networking, Tables, Routes, and BIPAM Explorer.
BIPAM takes place at Jim Thompson Art Centre on March 22-26, 2023.