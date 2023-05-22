From an event that tests your spicy food tolerance to a masterclass on caviar, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (22-28 May 2023)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Challenge Your Spicy Food Tolerance at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s ‘Chilli Fest’
- Plan Your Special Day at the Mandarin Oriental Wedding Open House
- Savour a Culinary Extravaganza by Michelin-Starred Chef Paolo Griffa at Rossini’s
- Learn All about Caviar at ‘The Mystery & Myths of Caviar’
- Discover the Sensation of Japanese Sake at Akira Back’s ‘Shichida Dinner’
A range of international cuisines are coming together for Thailand’s first Chilli Fest event. Hosted by Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, the food stations will feature the neo-Indian Haoma restaurant, comfort Thai food from Baan by Chef Ton, authentic Thai food from Saneh Jaan, Thai-Chinese dishes from Restaurant Coda Bangkok, Cantonese specialties from Hong Bao, and Mexican delicacies from Megan Leon and Gaby Espinosa Real.
The Chilli Fest takes place on May 27 at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
The venue that has hosted several of Bangkok’s most revered weddings is providing the ultimate Wedding Open House for future brides and grooms. In the elegant Author’s Lounge, the Mandarin Oriental’s wedding specialists and culinary teams will present a lot of ideas to pitch for your wedding day. As a special gift, those who confirm their ceremony at the event will receive a complimentary stay at any Mandarin Oriental Hotel worldwide.
The Wedding Open House will take place on May 27 from 10am-5pm at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.
Chef Paolo Griffa, owner of the Michelin-starred Caffè Nazionale in Italy, will exhibit his imaginative Italian dishes in an exquisite set menu at Rossini’s. On the last night of his pop-up, the scrumptious six-course lunch will be served in the hotel’s Royal Suite. Starting with a welcome drink, the lunch will also be accompanied by an opera show.
Chef Paolo Griffa will serve his special meals from May 26-28 at Rossini’s, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit.
This caviar masterclass is arranged by the Thai Sturgeon Farm and Caviar House Bangkok with the purpose to educate visitors on everything there is to know about one of the world’s most beloved delicacies. The session will include everything from history to health benefits, and explain the difference between various types of caviar. A great activity for both newbies and caviar connoisseurs.
The Mystery & Myths of Caviar takes place on May 27 at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. Only 40 seats are available. Contact 090 790 0997.
In partnership with Tenzan Sake Brewery, the innovative Asian restaurant Akira Back has crafted a sumptuous five-course menu to be paired with sublime selections of sake. Some pairing examples to expect are a Hokkaido Scallop with Shichida Junmai-Ginjo Omachi, and a Wagyu Short Rib with Tenzan Junmai-Daiginjo Aiyama.
The Unique Sake Dinner will be served on May 25 at Akira Back, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.