Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (22-28 May 2023)

A range of international cuisines are coming together for Thailand’s first Chilli Fest event. Hosted by Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, the food stations will feature the neo-Indian Haoma restaurant, comfort Thai food from Baan by Chef Ton, authentic Thai food from Saneh Jaan, Thai-Chinese dishes from Restaurant Coda Bangkok, Cantonese specialties from Hong Bao, and Mexican delicacies from Megan Leon and Gaby Espinosa Real.

The Chilli Fest takes place on May 27 at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.