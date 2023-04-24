Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (24-30 April 2023)

From the same team that brought us Siam Tea Room at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront presents the concept ‘old siam’ through several age-old recipes from Chef Aunkool Poolpipat’s grandmother. The two-storey wooden house has the perfect ambience for both indoor and outdoor dining, while the majestic Chao Phraya River provides a one-of-a-kind view for you to feast all day.

The new Siam Tea Room is located at Asiatique The Riverfront. It opens daily from 10am-12am.