Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (24-30 April 2023)

From a jazz festival to a bar takeover from one of Asia’s best, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero image credit: RAKxa Wellness; featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]
From the same team that brought us Siam Tea Room at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront presents the concept ‘old siam’ through several age-old recipes from Chef Aunkool Poolpipat’s grandmother. The two-storey wooden house has the perfect ambience for both indoor and outdoor dining, while the majestic Chao Phraya River provides a one-of-a-kind view for you to feast all day.
The new Siam Tea Room is located at Asiatique The Riverfront. It opens daily from 10am-12am.
Lok Cheung, the man behind the best bar at the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 awards, is taking over the oldest jazz bar in Bangkok for one night only. Lok Cheung will bring what’s behind the counter at COA in Hong Kong to Thai cocktail lovers, as for him, the magic always begins with a shot of agave.
The COA bar takeover takes place on May 1 from 7pm-11.30pm at The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.
To honour World Health Day this April 2023, RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat invites guests to relax their bodies and minds with traditional Thai treatments including a Thai Reflexology Massage, Thai Ya-Pok Therapeutic Massage, and Thai Pure Nutrient Hair and Scalp Treatment. From head to toe, these treatments will untangle tensions in the physical body while the aromatic oils will shun away negative emotional feelings.
A leader in wellness activities, The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel is welcoming a visiting practitioner to the property for the whole week. Thana Jindashotinun will lead a range of group and private classes covering Taichi Art, Qigong, Acupressure, Yin-Yang Therapy, and EnerQi Massage. The sessions aim to help promote inner peace, breath work for better sleep, and spinal balance.
The classes are available until April 30, 2023.
In celebration of International Jazz Day, Crimson Room provides a magnificent stage for bands and performers to serenade the crowd with their beautiful music. The five-day event will see multiple familiar faces in the jazz/soul circle such as Baba Yaga, Petite Gomez, and Julian Cary.
The Jazz Festival at Crimson Room will take place on April 26-30, 2023.