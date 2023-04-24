facebook

Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (24-30 April 2023)

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
24 Apr 2023
People
From a jazz festival to a bar takeover from one of Asia’s best, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.

[Hero image credit: RAKxa Wellness; featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]

Visit the New Riverside Venue of Siam Tea Room
Visit the New Riverside Venue of Siam Tea Room

From the same team that brought us Siam Tea Room at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront presents the concept ‘old siam’ through several age-old recipes from Chef Aunkool Poolpipat’s grandmother. The two-storey wooden house has the perfect ambience for both indoor and outdoor dining, while the majestic Chao Phraya River provides a one-of-a-kind view for you to feast all day.

The new Siam Tea Room is located at Asiatique The Riverfront. It opens daily from 10am-12am.

visit the website

Indulge in Hong Kong’s Most Famous Cocktails from COA at the Bamboo Bar
Indulge in Hong Kong’s Most Famous Cocktails from COA at the Bamboo Bar

Lok Cheung, the man behind the best bar at the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 awards, is taking over the oldest jazz bar in Bangkok for one night only. Lok Cheung will bring what’s behind the counter at COA in Hong Kong to Thai cocktail lovers, as for him, the magic always begins with a shot of agave.

The COA bar takeover takes place on May 1 from 7pm-11.30pm at The Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

visit the website

Ease into Integrative Wellness Treatments at RAKxa Wellness
Ease into Integrative Wellness Treatments at RAKxa Wellness

To honour World Health Day this April 2023, RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat invites guests to relax their bodies and minds with traditional Thai treatments including a Thai Reflexology Massage, Thai Ya-Pok Therapeutic Massage, and Thai Pure Nutrient Hair and Scalp Treatment. From head to toe, these treatments will untangle tensions in the physical body while the aromatic oils will shun away negative emotional feelings.

visit the website

Practice Rehabilitation Exercises at The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
Practice Rehabilitation Exercises at The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel

A leader in wellness activities, The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel is welcoming a visiting practitioner to the property for the whole week. Thana Jindashotinun will lead a range of group and private classes covering Taichi Art, Qigong, Acupressure, Yin-Yang Therapy, and EnerQi Massage. The sessions aim to help promote inner peace, breath work for better sleep, and spinal balance.

The classes are available until April 30, 2023.

visit the website

Dance through the Evening at Crimson Room’s Jazz Festival
Dance through the Evening at Crimson Room’s Jazz Festival

In celebration of International Jazz Day, Crimson Room provides a magnificent stage for bands and performers to serenade the crowd with their beautiful music. The five-day event will see multiple familiar faces in the jazz/soul circle such as Baba Yaga, Petite Gomez, and Julian Cary.

The Jazz Festival at Crimson Room will take place on April 26-30, 2023.

find out more
