Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (27 February-5 March 2023)

From a rooftop disco party to charity fine dining, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
The Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND) joins hands with Clara and J’AIME restaurant in this Rare & Share project to help patients with spinal muscular atrophy. Each of the six dishes is created to mimic the experience of these patients, whether it be heavy cutlery, a melting dessert, or food consumed through straws. The aim of the dinner is to raise awareness about neuromuscular diseases, and ease the lives of those living with them.
The charity dinner will take place on February 28 from 6pm-8pm at J’AIME Restaurant.
Our favourite food market, Raan Dung Ross Ded at the Shangri-La Bangkok, will take place at the same riverfront venue with a series of fun activities and music to enjoy. This ‘one-stop’ spot for Michelin Guide Street Food includes Kuay Jup Mr. Jo, Khao Soi Lamduan Fah Ham, and Guay Tiew Kua Gai Suanmali, as well as other delicacies by the Salathip’s very own chefs. A relaxing and fulfilling activity to join on a Saturday evening.
RDRD Street Food Market takes place on March 4 from 5.30pm-9.30pm at Shangri-La Bangkok.
The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon and Disco Diaries present the most exciting disco party of the week. The event combines food, drinks, and music at the lavish rooftop on the 78th floor, Sky Beach. Come dressed in your most disco attire and dance to the house and disco tunes until late.
The party takes place on March 4 from 8pm-2am at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.
Bollinger, one of the best Champagne houses in the world, is sending its export manager, Bastien Mariani, to share his knowledge and passion through at an indulgent event at The Bar. Starring all the finest caviar, oysters, and seafood cuts, the tasting journey will feature four Bollinger Champagnes imported straight from the vineyard in France.
The event takes place on February 2 at The Bar, Park Hyatt Bangkok.
At Doc Club & Pub. this week, the Italian Film Festival Bangkok is bringing Me and the Magic Door – Discovering Italian Architecture in Bangkok to its screens. The docudrama was produced by the Italian Embassy in 2022, showcasing the Italian cultural legacy in the arts, architecture, and design during the 19th-20th century in Thailand. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Marco Gatti the director, Paolo Piazzardi author of Italians at the Court of Siam, Neungreudee Lohapon of Chulalongkorn University, and more.
The screening takes place at Doc Club & Pub. on February 28 and March 4.