Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (27 February-5 March 2023)

The Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND) joins hands with Clara and J’AIME restaurant in this Rare & Share project to help patients with spinal muscular atrophy. Each of the six dishes is created to mimic the experience of these patients, whether it be heavy cutlery, a melting dessert, or food consumed through straws. The aim of the dinner is to raise awareness about neuromuscular diseases, and ease the lives of those living with them.

The charity dinner will take place on February 28 from 6pm-8pm at J’AIME Restaurant.