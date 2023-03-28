Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (27 March-2 April 2023)

To mark its fourth anniversary in Bangkok, the Rosewood Bangkok is arranging a special Sunday Brunch that takes on a semi-buffet style with some all-you-can-eat a la carte options, too. The hotel’s very own outlets will present their signatures, for example Siu Mai Scallop from Nan Bei, Green Spaghetti from the healthy G&O Cafe, and welcome drinks from Lennon’s speakeasy bar. Other brunch classics, such as Belgian waffles with Nutella, Eggs Benedict, and fresh seafood will also be available.

The Rosewood Bangkok 4th Anniversary Sunday Brunch will be served at Lakorn European Brasserie on April 2.