Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (27 March-2 April 2023)

From an immersive shopping experience to a special Sunday brunch, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero image credit: Club 21 Thailand; featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Brunch on Celebratory Dishes at the ‘Taste of Rosewood Bangkok’ Sunday Brunch
- Immerse Yourself into the World of BAO BAO Issey Miyake at 'BAO BAO Voice'
- Have an Evening of Mingling and Nibbling at ‘Surawongse Festival’
- Enjoy an 8-Course Dinner and a Cheese Night Prepared by Culinary Stars at ‘The Reunion’
- Design Your Dream Wedding at ‘Rosewood Romance’
To mark its fourth anniversary in Bangkok, the Rosewood Bangkok is arranging a special Sunday Brunch that takes on a semi-buffet style with some all-you-can-eat a la carte options, too. The hotel’s very own outlets will present their signatures, for example Siu Mai Scallop from Nan Bei, Green Spaghetti from the healthy G&O Cafe, and welcome drinks from Lennon’s speakeasy bar. Other brunch classics, such as Belgian waffles with Nutella, Eggs Benedict, and fresh seafood will also be available.
The Rosewood Bangkok 4th Anniversary Sunday Brunch will be served at Lakorn European Brasserie on April 2.
The whole legacy of BAO BAO is exhibited through a pop-up space called BAO BAO Voice. Guests are greeted with a panel full of 200 colours of the Lucent series, before being led into the stop-motion photo zone and a special booth that showcases distinctive development series. The last room is a shopping space where the Lucent Boxy series has been exclusively launched on show at the event.
BAO BAO Voice takes place at Discovery Plaza at Siam Discovery until April 2.
As the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse turns five years old this year, it has decided to bring back the Surawongse Festival on the Surawongse Rooftop. The rooftop event features a selection of delectable dishes from its in-house venues as well as other Bangkok renowned restaurants, such as Lung Auan Grilled Pork and Mayrai Pad Thai from Chef Ton of Le Du. Live bands and DJ performances will accompany guests throughout the night.
Surawongse Festival takes place on April 1-2 at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse.
Signature Bangkok, the modern French restaurant in Bangkok, celebrates its first Michelin star with a three-night feast that features five culinary masters including Chef Thierry Drapeau of Signature, two-Michelin-starred Chef Patrick Jeffroy, Master Chef’s judge Alain Caron, Asia’s Top 9 Chef Vanessa Huang, and Cheese Master Philippe Marchand. Guests will be served an elegant eight-course dinner on the first two nights and will delight in 20 cheeses from Les Frères Marchand and wines from the oldest artisanal cheese makers in France.
The Reunion dinner takes place on March 30-31, the Cheese Night takes place on April 1 at Signature Bangkok, VIE Hotel Bangkok.
The Rosewood Bangkok offers an opportunity for lovebirds to design the wedding of their dreams at the Rosewood Romance wedding session. Couples can schedule a one-on-one meeting over an afternoon tea with the wedding specialists and the hotel’s executive chef to discuss the minutest details. Exclusive offers, like special discounts, a complimentary one-night stay and more, will also be presented.
Rosewood Romance wedding session takes place at Rosewood Bangkok on April 1-2, 2023.