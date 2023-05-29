From a four-hand feast to a classical music concert, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok]
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (29 May-4 June 2023)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Savour in the Symphony of Summer at Kinu by Takagi
- Enjoy Music for a Good Cause with the ‘A Night to Remember’ Charity Concert & Silent Auction
- Journey through the Italian Peninsula with Michelin Star Chef Daniele Sperindio at The District Grill Room & Bar
- Celebrate 150 Years of Musical Prodigy at ‘Rachmaninoff Celebrates 150’ Concert
- Enjoy a Romantic Dinner by the River with Le Normandie’s Four-Hand Dining with Chef Alex Dilling
Bringing together the best of the Japanese summer, the Early Summer menu at Kinu by Takagi showcases a range of flavourful, colourful, and meaningful recipes in the new kaiseki course. From the appetiser of Hokkaido scallop sushi wrapped in bamboo leaf to a melt-in-your-mouth Tottori wagyu, the five-course lunch and ten-course dinner menus act as the most sumptuous symbols of the summer.
The Early Summer menu is served until June 18 for lunch and dinner.
‘A Night to Remember’ is a fund-raising event that brings in lots of entertaining performances from the Harvard Krokodiloes a cappella group, Thai Youth Orchestra, VieTrio cross-over band, Mercy Centre’s Thai dancers and musicians, and the visionary impaired pianist Somsak Chaima. Enjoy the music performances as well as support art pieces from these talented students. All proceeds will be donated to The Bangkok Post Foundation and the Mercy Centre’s Human Development Foundation for disadvantaged and marginalised children.
The concert takes place at Aksra Theatre on June 3.
One of Bangkok’s top grill houses is celebrating the hotel’s 10th anniversary and Italy’s National Day with Michelin-starred chef Daniele Sperindio. His ‘conversational cuisine’ has a story to tell, and delightfully it is an Italian one. The eight-course menu sees the delicious Sardinian seabass served with Mozambique scampi, baby artichoke and caviar, as the main highlight.
The dinner from chef Daniele Sperindio is served on June 1-2.
The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra is proud to present a celebration of the icon of Romanticism, Sergei Rachmaninoff. Represented by Zee-Zee on piano and Ayyub Guliyev as conductor, the concert will include a joyous session of Capriccio Italien, Op. 45, Rhapsody on the Theme of Paganini, Op.43, and Petrushka.
The concert takes place on June 2 at Thailand Cultural Centre.
Not to be missed this week is the four-hand exclusive from Le Normandie by Alain Roux’s Chef Phil Hickman and London’s acclaimed Chef Alex Dilling. Hailing from the two-Michelin-starred Alex Dilling restaurant, the chef will bring his modern French techniques to Le Normandie’s classic delicacies through six delectable dishes. Altogether, the result is a unique balance between old and new French cooking.
The four-hand menu is served on May 31 and June 1 for lunch and dinner.