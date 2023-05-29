Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (29 May-4 June 2023)

Bringing together the best of the Japanese summer, the Early Summer menu at Kinu by Takagi showcases a range of flavourful, colourful, and meaningful recipes in the new kaiseki course. From the appetiser of Hokkaido scallop sushi wrapped in bamboo leaf to a melt-in-your-mouth Tottori wagyu, the five-course lunch and ten-course dinner menus act as the most sumptuous symbols of the summer.

The Early Summer menu is served until June 18 for lunch and dinner.