Prestige Planner: Best Things To Do This Week (6-13 March 2023)

For three days only, Capella’s riverfront Thai restaurant Phra Nakhon will join hands with Chiang Mai’s acclaimed Kiti Panit to offer diners a four-hand culinary collaboration. The ‘Four Hand Local Feast: From Lanna to the Andaman’ will see both chefs taking diners on a journey of flavours from the mountainous north to the oceanic south.

The Four-Hand Local Feast: From Lanna to the Andaman will be served for lunch on 10-12 March and dinner on 10-11 March 2023.