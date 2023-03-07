Prestige Planner: Best Things To Do This Week (6-13 March 2023)

Both musical and culinary events are set to fill your calendars this week. From guest chefs to art exhibitions, here are the Bangkok events to make your heart sing this 6-13 March 2023.
British pop sensation Harry Styles is bringing his ‘Love on Tour’ to Bangkok this 11 March 2023. Taking place at Rajamangala National Stadium, get ready to sing along to hits like ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant,’ and ‘As it Was.’
Recipient of 2 Michelin stars and the Green Star for sustainability, Chef Jean-Michel Lorain will be visiting his Bangkok outpost of J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain this week. Presenting the beautiful flavours of Burgundy, the chef will be serving up an exclusive menu from 9-13 March 2023.
Akira Back Bangkok is turning five this year, and to celebrate, Chef Akira Back himself is coming to town. The restaurant’s founder will be hosting dinner on 14 and 15 March 2023, with highlights including New Style Carpaccio, Yukhoe A5 Wagyu Tartare, Hokkaido Scallop in a Shell, and Tempura Lobster.
For three days only, Capella’s riverfront Thai restaurant Phra Nakhon will join hands with Chiang Mai’s acclaimed Kiti Panit to offer diners a four-hand culinary collaboration. The ‘Four Hand Local Feast: From Lanna to the Andaman’ will see both chefs taking diners on a journey of flavours from the mountainous north to the oceanic south.
The Four-Hand Local Feast: From Lanna to the Andaman will be served for lunch on 10-12 March and dinner on 10-11 March 2023.
Artist Taweesak Ujugatanod presents the ‘Symphony Art’ exhibition at ICONSIAM’s 333Gallery from 11 March – 8 April 2023. Layering paint onto canvas and using brushstrokes to convey emotion, the artist aims to bring a sense of positive energy, depth, and dimension to his work and the feelings he wishes to convey. Viewers will feel a therapeutic quality from his work, and leave with minds invigorated.