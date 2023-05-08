From a special pop-up to a dessert omakase, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: Mia Bangkok]
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (8-14 May 2023)
- Indulge in Japanese Spring Delicacies at Kinu by Takagi
- Enjoy a Scrumptious Dessert Omakase by Mia and IGNIV
- Drink and Mingle With One of the World’s Best 50 Bars, Kumiko, at Jack Bain's Bar
- Visit the New Salon Piaget at Siam Paragon
- Savour the Taste of 2 Michelin Stars at Signature Bangkok with Chef Noah Sandoval
The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok will welcome Chef Takagi Kazuo to the launch of Kinu by Takagi’s new spring menu. Along with Chef de Cuisine Norihisa Maeda, the chefs will whip up a 5-course lunch and a 10-course dinner that stars Tottori wagyu beef, the best wagyu in Japan, as the main highlight. Classic springtime symbols, cherry blossom, Japanese melons, Kagoshima prawns, and more, will all be presented throughout the meal as well.
Chef Takagi will be in Bangkok from May 11-16, 2023. The spring menu will be served until June 18, 2023. The restaurant opens for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.
Dessert and cocktail enthusiasts will not want to miss these exclusive evenings at Behind the Curtain. Located on the ground level of Mia, the cocktail bar will be host the Sous Chef and Pastry Chef of IGNIV Bangkok, Arne Riehn, and Mia’s very own Pastry Chef, Michelle Goh. Together they will devise five delicious desserts and five cocktails, to be served for two days only.
The event will be on May 9-10, 2023 with two seatings available between 6pm-9pm.
Following the reopening of 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok’s first bar, Jack Bain’s Bar, welcome the award-winning bartender Julia Momosé from Kumiko. The three-night pop-up will showcase how Bangkok’s cocktails blend with the Japanese sensibilities of Kumiko’s drinks, as their classics will be altered by local Thai ingredients.
The Kumiko pop-up takes place as Jack Bain’s Bar on May 10-12, 2023 from 6pm-11pm.
Piaget unveils an intimate space inspired by the French living room at its new boutique in Siam Paragon, named Salon Piaget. Inspired by the Guilloche technique or the lighting effect, the store exudes an amiable ambience with a sense of luxury and creativity. Inside are stunning necklaces and earrings from the Piaget Treasures collection and many others from the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweller.
Salon Piaget is located on M Floor, Siam Paragon.
Coming all the way from Chicago, chef Noah Sandoval of the two-Michelin-starred Oriole will be visiting the kitchen of Signature Bangkok, where he will bring his contemporary American savouries to the six-course dinner. It is a splendid chance to experience popular American dining in the centre of Bangkok with a mini wine pairing.
The Chef Noah Sandoval pop-up will take place from May 10-12, 2023 at Signature Bangkok.