Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (8-14 May 2023)

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok will welcome Chef Takagi Kazuo to the launch of Kinu by Takagi’s new spring menu. Along with Chef de Cuisine Norihisa Maeda, the chefs will whip up a 5-course lunch and a 10-course dinner that stars Tottori wagyu beef, the best wagyu in Japan, as the main highlight. Classic springtime symbols, cherry blossom, Japanese melons, Kagoshima prawns, and more, will all be presented throughout the meal as well.

Chef Takagi will be in Bangkok from May 11-16, 2023. The spring menu will be served until June 18, 2023. The restaurant opens for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.