Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (13-19 March 2023)

This long-standing grill house has reopened with an even more impressive menu than ever before. Among the several a la carte meats and seafood, treat yourself to the imported Stanbroke’s Sanchoku Wagyu, Fresh-Line Caught Dover Sole, and the Escargots a la Bourguignonne. Fireplace Grill and Bar is the first outlet to open at the newly renovated InterContinental Bangkok, and it’s definitely already worth the revisit.

Fireplace Grill and Bar opens daily from 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-11pm.