Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (13-19 March 2023)

From a St. Patrick’s Day celebration to an afternoon tea tarot reading, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: InterContinental Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in a Mille-Feuille at Bijoux de Beurre Echire
- Taste the Revamped Menu of Fireplace Grill and Bar
- Check out Vespa’s Newest Scooter at the Vespa Experience Pop-up Exhibition
- Elevate Your Afternoon Tea Game with a Tarot Card Reading Service at The Sukhothai Bangkok
- Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Feast at Goji Kitchen + Bar
Searching for the best French pastries in Bangkok? Bijoux de Beurre Echire guarantees the most fragrant and flavourful baked goods with its exclusive use of French Echire butter. All items showcase the high quality AOP butter with its crisp and perfectly salted flavour. In our opinion, they’ve got one of the best Mille-Feuilles in town.
Bijoux de Beurre Echire opens Tuesday to Sunday from 9am-6pm.
This long-standing grill house has reopened with an even more impressive menu than ever before. Among the several a la carte meats and seafood, treat yourself to the imported Stanbroke’s Sanchoku Wagyu, Fresh-Line Caught Dover Sole, and the Escargots a la Bourguignonne. Fireplace Grill and Bar is the first outlet to open at the newly renovated InterContinental Bangkok, and it’s definitely already worth the revisit.
Fireplace Grill and Bar opens daily from 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-11pm.
The Italian premium scooter brand is inviting Vespa lovers to rejoice to the freedom of life at the Vespa Experience Pop-up Exhibition. The Viva La Vespa campaign features an extraordinary display of five star-collab models with Justin Bieber, Christian Dior, Emporio Armani, Sean Wotherspoon, and (RED).
The event will take place at Lido Connect on March 17 from 1pm onwards.
The Sukhothai Bangkok will make your afternoon mingle even more intriguing with the new ‘Joy to the Tarot’ activity. Stationed in the Lobby Salons is Joy, who will provide a tarot reading service while guests enjoy their sumptuous Sukhothai High Tea or Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea set.
The Tarot Card Readings x Afternoon Tea takes place at the Lobby Salons on March 18 from 1.30pm-4.30pm. It is priced at THB1,800++ per person.
The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is inviting diners to cherish the Irish heritage with an additional selection of dishes at the Goji Kitchen + Bar buffet. In honour of St. Patrick’s Day, the menu will include Irish-themed offerings such as Oysters Kilpatrick, braised beef in Guinness, and seafood chowder.
The St. Patrick’s Celebration buffet is available on March 17 from 5.30pm-10pm, and is priced at THB2,299++ per person.