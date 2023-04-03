Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 April 2023)

From indulging in some Easter treats to shopping exclusive Italian fashion and textile, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park; featured image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok]
Chef Oscar Pun of Pagoda Chinese Restaurant incorporates the world-renowned ingredient, Australian wagyu, in different types of Chinese delicacies, from a Shanghainese wok-fried wagyu beef with asparagus in X.O sauce to a Sichuan wagyu beef in Sichuan broth or mala soup. A truly unique combination, don’t miss these delicacies alongside creative Chinese cocktail specials this month and next.
The Wonder of Wagyu dishes are available until May 31, 2023 at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
Central Retail together with the Embassy of Italy in Bangkok and Italian Trade Agency present the Italian event of the year with more than 50 Italian brands to showcase their imported goods. Ranging from art and fashion, to makeup and coffee, these special products are available to shop both online and on-site. Take a look at the exclusive Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana collection and check out the latest imported brands like Lanzetti, Suèi, and Laboratorio Mariucci.
Dolce Italia 2023 takes place at Central World and Central Chidlom until April 30, 2023.
Bring your favourite crowd and share your DIY tacos at Guilty Bangkok with their new Build-Your-Own-Taco Wednesday special. The set comes with six tacos with two options of meat, fresh vegetables, and signature sauces in this fiery restaurant at the Anantara Siam.
Build Your Own Taco is priced at THB790++ per set. Available every Wednesday until April 30, 2023.
A chocolate treat is key to every Easter celebration. Therefore, head to the Shangri-La Bangkok for their adorable Hoppy Easter Delights prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Alexandar Hekimov at the Chocolate Boutique. Delivery service in Bangkok is also available.
Hoppy Easter Delights are available at Chocolate Boutique until April 9, 2023.
An evening filled with delicacies and wines from the US will take place in the centre of Bangkok. The Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit brings in carefully selected wines from the best wineries across the US like California, Napa, and Sonoma. The night will see light canapes while a live band fills the scene with music.
The private tasting takes place at The Lobby Lounge, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit on April 5, 2023.