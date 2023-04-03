Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (3-9 April 2023)

Chef Oscar Pun of Pagoda Chinese Restaurant incorporates the world-renowned ingredient, Australian wagyu, in different types of Chinese delicacies, from a Shanghainese wok-fried wagyu beef with asparagus in X.O sauce to a Sichuan wagyu beef in Sichuan broth or mala soup. A truly unique combination, don’t miss these delicacies alongside creative Chinese cocktail specials this month and next.

The Wonder of Wagyu dishes are available until May 31, 2023 at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.