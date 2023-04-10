Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (10-16 April 2023)

From feasting on a special international buffet and stocking up on the quality cannabis, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]
Jump To / Table of Contents
The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s beloved buffet venue is having a special promotion on weekdays at lunchtime, where fresh blue crab, black mussels, cold cuts, and sashimi are all present. The main courses feature succulent crispy pork belly, wagyu beef, and roasted lamb leg, plus many more Asian specialties.
The International Weekday Lunch Buffet is available until May 31, 2023, priced at THB999 net per person.
Bao Bao Issey Miyake welcomes the summer with the Dazzle series that has its own stage in the exclusive pop-up store. The newest model reflects the philosophy of the Japanese brand through cutting-edge design and innovative technology, which is available in a wide range of colours. It is worth noting that the limited yellow colour is exclusive to Thailand only.
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Dazzle pop-up store is located on G floor, Siam Discovery until April 30, 2023.
The Front Room at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok proudly presents the taste of the south. Chef Chareef Pattanakul, born and raised in Narathiwat in southern Thailand, is extracting local ingredients from his hometown and Pattani and Yala to bring diners the most authentic southern Thai dishes, like Panipuri Mataba with curry powder, masala and Takbai salted fish, or Khao Yum Pak Tai or vegetables with rice pop, fermented dish budu sauce, and homemade pickled rose apple.
The three-course Southern Thai Lunch set is priced at THB1,650++ per person, available until June 30, 2023.
CRU Champagne Bar, with its panoramic views of the Bangkok city, is indeed a very chic place to wind down after a hectic day, especially now that the bar has announced some exciting additions to the gourmet snack menu. Accompanying your choice of drinks, guests can choose among the Wagyu Beef Skewers with Périgueux sauce, Chicken Lollipops Teriyaki, Duck Spring Rolls with Hoisin sauce, and Oysters on the Half Shell.
The gourmet snacks are available daily from 5pm-1am.