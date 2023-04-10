Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (10-16 April 2023)

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s beloved buffet venue is having a special promotion on weekdays at lunchtime, where fresh blue crab, black mussels, cold cuts, and sashimi are all present. The main courses feature succulent crispy pork belly, wagyu beef, and roasted lamb leg, plus many more Asian specialties.

The International Weekday Lunch Buffet is available until May 31, 2023, priced at THB999 net per person.