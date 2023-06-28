Louis Vuitton’s ‘Savoir Rêver’ Exhibition Arrives in Bangkok

Louis Vuitton’s exclusive ‘Savoir Rêver’ exhibition – a showcase of the maison’s rich history of craftsmanship – finally arrived in Bangkok. We take a closer look at the exceptional mastery displayed through a variety of exquisitely crafted objects.

(Hero image: Louis Vuitton ‘Savoir Rêver’ exhibition)

With previous pit stops in major cities like Hong Kong and Dubai, Bangkok is proudly playing host – albeit for a limited time and by appointment only – to ‘Savoir Rêver’, a one-of-a-kind exhibition that pays tribute to the exceptional craftsmanship of Louis Vuitton. The specially selected venue for the exhibition is Raimon Land’s newly completed One City Centre building, a tower that takes its design cue from the natural geometry found in nature, designed as a spiraling form that gently touches the ground and extends into the sky.

The private exhibition – its name is a portmanteau of the French terms savoir-faire (know-how) and rêver (to dream) – has one objective in mind: to place the spotlight firmly on the Paris-based brand’s ability to meticulously create timeless designs of exceptional craftsmanship at its core. It is divided into five distinctive rooms under the following themes: Objets Nomades, representing Louis Vuitton’s original luggage atelier; Vivienne’s Special Corner, the iconic collector’s favourite mascot; Exotic Leather Goods; Watches and Jewellery; and Lifestyle and Sports.

The dream journey through the world of Louis Vuitton tells the story of each creation of the luxury brand – how it is more than just a fashion statement, but a piece of art filled with meticulousness and creativity. That aspect can be compared to the DNA, having existed within the maison since its very existence in 1854.

Louis Vuitton puts emphasis on the extraordinary savoir-faire in the process of creating each item. ‘Savoir Revêr’ is the dream to create fashion, the limitlessness of how one can dream, and how one can express their creativity through fashion – all the while keeping up with contemporary trends. As the brand collaborates with designers and professionals in many fields, it provides an opportunity to really pay attention to how we each item that is created can also be personalised.

It all started with a travel trunk, which set the tone for the DNA embedded in each of Louis Vuitton’s creations – until the current day. With ‘Savoir Revêr’, Louis Vuitton takes the opportunity to showcase both contemporary designs, along with items of historical significance, displayed in rooms with five distinct themes.

In the first room, Objets Nomades offers a chance for visitors to be transported to Louis Vuitton’s original atelier in Asnières, just outside Paris, as well as the building that has housed countless professionals throughout history. The travel cases represent the dreams of Louis Vuitton, from small ones to hold watches, jewellery, champagne bottles, and even bonsai trees, to larger ones that have been designed as work tables. Also presented in the room are high tea sets, cocktail-making equipment, Marc Newson’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and various interior items.

The second room, Vivienne’s Special Corner, highlights Vivienne the mascot that first debuted in 2017. The mascot’s unique feature is the head made of flowers and the one-eye monogram flower, making it one of the must-have items of any collector. Louis Vuitton has also made a special travel suitcase for Vivienne’s house.

Exotic Leather Goods, the third room, showcases Louis Vuitton’s repertoire of noteworthy skills and craftsmanship. Various exotic leathers are carefully curated, and then processed, to create iconic bags such as the Capucines, the Petite Malle, and the City Streamer. This also serves as the debut of Brush Rosa, a special technique used to hand-paint patterns on Louis Vuitton bags.

Watches and Jewellery makes up the fourth room, placing the spotlight on luxury accessories normally displayed within Place Vendome in Paris. Designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, each piece of jewellery goes through rigorous processes, including a special cutting technique for the stones that is unique to the maison. Collections including Bravery, Rider of the Knights, and Conquette have all gone through these highly meticulous processes.

Lifestyle and Sports make up the final room, displaying items that are perfect for those on the go. Travel suitcases displayed here are designed for carrying putt golf equipment, champagne bottles and glassware, as well as skateboards and sneakers. Also on display are ping pong tables, billiard tables, bicycles, and more – all reflecting the meticulousness craftsmanship and design detail Louis Vuitton is so famed for.