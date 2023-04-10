The Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2023: A Day of Glamour and Philanthropy

The 14th edition of the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo took place earlier this month at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya, and saw dignitaries, celebrities, athletes, and members of the media in attendance.

The 2023 edition of the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo was hosted by Harald Link, President of B.Grimm and President of the Thailand Equestrian Foundation, along with Nunthinee Tanner, Thailand’s first female polo player who currently presides as Vice President of the foundation.

Every year the polo tournament is held to raise money for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer (QSCBC Foundation), which was established in line with Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s aspirations to provide diagnoses and treatment for breast cancer patients, many of whom are underprivileged. The centre is an inpatient and outpatient hospital offering multi-disciplinary services ranging from breast imaging to surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and more.

This year, the finals of the tournament saw host team Thai Polo go up against Milano Polo for the coveted Royal Cup. Thailand, led by Caroline Link, ultimately won with a score of 6 – 2.5 and received plenty of fanfare as a result of their performance.

Tuning into the match were several honorable attendees including M.L. Ubonwadee Chayangkun, Khunying Finola Jatamra, Pradap Pibulsongkram, Duangruethai Kasisopha, H.E. Muna Abbas Mahmood Radhi, the Amabssador of Bahrain to Thailand, Gustavo Alberto Martino, the Ambassador of Argentina to Thailand, and Chet Sophitphongsathorn, among many others.

Speaking about the event, Nunthinee Tanner revealed: “the objective of the tournament is to raise money for the QSCBC Foundation to help patients fight against breast cancer effectively following a ‘prevention, treatment, and care’ approach. The foundation also runs campaigns to educate Thai woman about the importance of cancer screenings and keeping tabs on their health.

“In addition to this, the Pink Polo tournament gives women athletes the opportunity to enter international competition and to be celebrated on a global stage. As a whole, the event encourages people from all backgrounds to join forces in making a contribution to our society by supporting women and promoting an incredibly important foundation.”

Associate Professor, Dr. Kris Chatamra, the Head of the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer added: “Breast cancer is a life-threatening disease and is the number one cause of death among Thai women. Therefore, it is imperative that we campaign to encourage women to take care of their health and prioritise regular health screenings.

“The QSCBC Foundation was established in 2007 as a charitable organisation and became the first comprehensive treatment and care centre for breast cancer patients in Thailand. Now, it is considered a leading centre in the kingdom because of things such as advanced medical equipment and accommodation for terminally ill patients, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.

“The centre also organises activities for patients and volunteers, boasts a learning and training centre, and is equipped to carry out thorough breast cancer research and diagnosis procedures for all women. We always envisioned the clinic to become a refuge for women who must face serious illnesses, and by helping breast cancer patients through their illness both physically and mentally, we continue to carry out the aspirations of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.”

In addition to the main tournament matches, the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2023 also saw a show jumping competition to add to the day’s festivities where Worapatch Sitthiju from the Thai Polo team took first place.

Other activities that guests participated in included hat making, face painting and pony riding. However, a definite highlight of the afternoon was an elegant fashion show that featured models on horseback led by Nunthinee Tanner.

The show saw several notable members of society as models, including Kantapong Bumrungrak, his wife Christina, and daughter, Valentina-Erika. Speaking about participating, Kantapong stated that it was an honour to take part in an event that aims to uplift women and educate the masses about breast cancer.

He added that being able to include his family in making merit was very special, especially because his wife used to be a show jumper in Germany and his daughter is very fond of equestrian sports. He detailed how being able to perform together on horseback provided a truly memorable experience for the entire family.

Other participants included Dr. Chitralada Supachaimongkol Dararattanaroj, Panitta Sornthaiteva, Parothai Hengtrakul, Rasita Pamornmat, Sasiwimol Dararattanaroj, Serena Ma, Rungpailin Ratanacheworn M.D, Angkanang “Shakira” Bumrungsorn, Ranida Nok Thaicharoen, Isaree Suwannawit, Chutima Phongrat, and several others.

In true polo tradition, the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2023 also included the tradition of ‘Divot Stomping,’ where spectators are invited to stomp down the grass that has been dug up by the horses’ hooves.

There were also awards for Best Dressed and Best Hat. The former went to Serena Ma, while the latter was awarded to Suwana Piyaphisut who was dressed in soft pink in theme with the breast cancer ribbon.

For more information about the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer (QSCBC Foundation), click here.