Music Matters: Stephane Vacher on Programming the Perfect Nightlife Experience

As Executive Vice President of Culture and Entertainment at Standard International, NYC-based Stephane Vacher details what goes into the programming of events across the company’s diverse portfolio of properties while also explaining what he enjoys most about working in the nightlife industry.

Born and raised in Paris, Stephane Vacher moved to New York in 1997. There he founded a collective specialising in dance club operations, programming and promotion, eventually working with clubs such as Spy Bar, Centro Fly, Cielo, and 205.

In 2008, he re-opened the subMercer at The Mercer Hotel, before joining The Standard, High Line in 2010, cementing his reputation as a true NYC nightlife titan.

Now the Executive Vice President of Culture and Entertainment at Standard International, he focuses on property development and ongoing programming across all hotels and resorts, including the The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, which is considered one of the city’s most entertainment-focused properties.

Why were you drawn to nightlife?

I became drawn to the magic of nightlife at a young age… nightlife chose me. The way music and people come together, the safe space for self-expression, and challenging social boundaries have always inspired me.

What have your experiences been like working with The Standard?

It’s been remarkable. As the company grew and expanded, I embraced new opportunities and challenges, which allowed me to evolve alongside them. This growth mindset has enabled me to advance, and I’m grateful for the diverse experiences and learning opportunities that have come my way. As we continue to push boundaries and elevate our offerings, I look forward to being a part of The Standard’s ongoing evolution and success. Each Standard property is unique, not just in their physical state, but also in their personality.

What do you enjoy most about your role?

I have found that being vulnerable and embracing my sensibility has been instrumental in my ability to understand and appreciate the nuances of different cultures, as well as their unique forms of communication. My experiences in the nightlife industry have been particularly transformative, as I have been exposed to a vast array of creative personalities and endless possibilities. This has allowed me to expand my horizons and adopt an open- minded approach to new ideas, both personally and professionally. The most fulfilling aspect of my role is witnessing the joy on our guests’ faces as they share their memories from their time spent at our events and on our properties. Their feedback fuels our passion.

What are the most important factors you consider when curating a nightlife experience?

We carefully consider the potential of the venue(s) to ensure that there is a harmonious experience for our guests. In addition, we take into consideration all aspects that trigger the senses, from arrival to departure. This helps us to design events that are not only entertaining but also create lasting memories for our guests.

The Standard’s opening party in Bangkok’s was the talk of the town. What it was like to conceptualise?

That opening party was an incredible experience! The preparation took months of planning, as the property had so much to offer. We wanted to create a journey through the hotel that allowed our guests to discover it through a series of experiences, combining music, art, performance, and more. Our aim was to transform the venues into immersive and unforgettable spaces that truly reflected the spirit of The Standard. The opening parties we organised for our London property a few years ago, and for Ibiza last year, were equally enjoyable.

What new trends do you see emerging?

Music, fashion, art, and movies have always influenced nightlife, and in turn, nightlife has shaped these industries. I believe it is crucial for the integrity of nightlife – as a laboratory for creative expression – that we maintain its authenticity and allow new talent to shine and inspire others. I’m grateful to be a part of a global creative community that shares new discoveries and experiences with one another.