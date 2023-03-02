In Person: Film Director Thapanee Loosuwan on Her Busan International Film Festival Debut

At the 2022 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), director Thapanee “Tha” Loosuwan had a whirlwind premiere of her ode to social outcasts film, Blue Again. Returning to Thailand, she is currently working on distributing her film and other upcoming projects.

Born in Bangkok, and raised in Sakhon Nakhon province, Thapanee “Tha” Loosuwan’s love for filmmaking runs deep, propelled by the currents of her childhood memories. Like many who grew up before the age of streaming services, the director-to-be satiated her hunger for storytelling by devouring everything on television – from the news to soap operas – her youth was filled with weekends at the local matinees, outdoor movie screenings, and frantically biking to a friend’s house in order to adjust the antenna in time for her favourite Korean drama, Autumn in My Heart (for those who were wondering).

Once high school rolled around, it was time for Tha to plan out her future. The unspoken ultimatum to gamble between what she loved and what she knew would provide a steady income, weighed heavily in her heart. The future filmmaker initially chose the “practical” path, taking up electrical engineering in university, but switched career paths not long afterwards.

During her gap year, Tha’s passion for filmmaking was reignited. When it comes to the most impactful films in her life, she often cites the “simple” ones. Perhaps it is not a coincidence that a movie titled Crazy Little Thing Called Love (2010) gave her the final nudge to pursue her dreams. Being lovestruck at the time, she longed to make films that would embody her emotions so acutely, hoping too that her crush would acknowledge her feelings through the motion pictures she’d create.

Finally enrolled in film school, her thesis project, Blue Again, was a sharp departure from typical unrequited romance narratives, and centralised instead on social misfits. The film follows a Western-Thai fashion student named “Ay” who moved from her hometown province to Bangkok, in pursuit of better opportunities. As the years go by, Ay and other peripheral characters grapple with the ebb and flow of relationships, while struggling to fit into society.

Having spent eight years perfecting the film, Tha’s hard work finally paid off when she was nominated under the ‘New Current’ category – reserved for budding directors – at the Busan International Film Festival 2022. This was a notable achievement since there has not been a Thai director nominated for this category in the past nine years.

Recently, Tha sat down for a chat with Prestige, sharing everything from the film’s early stages, her personal connection with the main character, and her first world premiere, as well as hints of future projects.

What was the inspiration behind Blue Again?

The original inspiration came during Thailand’s coup d’état in 2014. I was interning at a film production company when I met a fashion student who showed me her sketchbook and talked about some of the inspirations behind her collections, including a study on indigo made in Sakhon Nakhon, which just so happened to be my hometown. This fashion student also had political views that differed from her peers, so she was ostracised and became an outsider.

Because there was such a rift and detachment in society, I wanted to capture people’s feelings during that period – that phenomenon where we suddenly can’t speak our minds or show our political stance. I was intrigued to create a universe that collects people who have been rejected or sidelined by society, portraying the tension of being unable to speak your truth.

Your main character seems content with her time alone. In this case, do you think human connection is still necessary?

There’s this saying: “Humans are social creatures”. In Blue Again, my characters couldn’t avoid human interaction because they have to be part of a society. It is a way for them to survive. However, connecting with a large group of people may not be their priority. Through my main character, I learned that if you’re satisfied with yourself, if you’re happy to function alone without hurting others, maybe there’s nothing wrong with being a creature of solitude either.

Like your main character, you moved from your hometown to Bangkok. Do you have a particular place in the city that you can call your safe space?

I relate to the main character a lot, especially the code switching from the province to the city life. There was a lot of adapting I needed to do. I also acknowledge that I can’t really go back to where I came from because my job opportunities are in the city. I feel like a safe zone doesn’t have to be a place, but it can be a person. My character unfortunately didn’t find this resolution, and I empathise with her. But that phase of my life passed a while ago. Now, I have different friend groups to support different activities and interests. It feels like I have sprinkled my safe zones around every corner. So safe zones don’t really mean a specific location, but it can just be people you feel comfortable with, no matter what type of relationship you have with them.

Speaking of relationships, why did you centre your film’s storyline on platonic connections?

Eight years ago, I was very passionate about friendships, and it was one of the main conflicts in my life. I felt like it had such a strong impact with regards to people’s livelihoods. I wanted to present its purity, even if the friendship comes from people with different genders. Maybe, it’s also because I wanted to explore the concept of alienation, and friendship naturally feels like the perfect device to examine this topic in groups, and in solitude.

Do you think the Thai film industry should explore more diverse narratives?

It’s definitely necessary. Diversity in storylines will benefit both the filmmakers and the audience. It widens your world view and the film industry itself will become more colourful and exciting. However, a diverse storyline only works if the audiences are open-minded and willing to support stories that are out of their comfort zone. These two things have to go hand-in-hand in order to create a positive environment.

What was it like to attend the Busan Film Festival as a nominee?

I felt so excited and confused. One day I was making my thesis film, and the next I was attending an event that is on such an international and global scale. The day before we flew to the festival I was still trying to finish my movie. I was more focused on testing the film at the cinema because I wanted to make sure the audience understood what I was trying to convey. I wanted all the colours and sound quality to be accurate.

As for attending the event itself, of course I was excited! I was able to meet legendary directors like [Hirokazu] Kore-eda. And I felt appreciated and respected there. Honestly, it wasn’t something I received a lot when I was in Thailand, especially before my film started to gain traction. It felt like there was no spotlight, or support, or visibility. But when I was in Busan, people were so excited for me. I was also concerned that no one would want to watch my film because it is three hours long, but the festival was very fair and allotted me the screen time I needed. No one said that the film was too long because you can’t limit the length of an artwork. It felt like the film premiered at the right place and it feels amazing.

What were some of your favourite reactions from the audiences?

After the premiere, there were people pointing out aspects of my film that I didn’t even notice before. There was this one man in the audience who came up to me, and he was crying. He said the film really touched him because his child is mixed race and faced the same problems, trying to fit into society. International fans have also been contacting me and expressing how the film had impacted their lives. All throughout my life, there have been so many films that spoke to me, but I never thought that one day my film would have the same effect on other people. And I’m really thankful for the responses.

What can moviegoers expect next from you?

I want to make a studio movie, or something on a bigger scale. Right now, it’s too early to reveal anything but I hope there are people staying tuned for my work. Being on set, communicating with the actors and writing scripts, feels like a space where I can express myself. I can do those things well and I’m happy when I do it. So, I want more opportunities to create. I also want to be an encouraging voice for people who are making films. Nowadays, it can feel like a challenging line of work, but if you still have the heart for it then it is not a waste of time.