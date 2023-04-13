In Person: Fine Jewellery Designer Pattaraphan Salirathavibhaga

Up-and-coming jewellery designer Pattaraphan “Nok” Salirathavibhaga is the driving force behind Pattaraphan – her self-titled jewellery business venture – which has been steadily garnering a formidable following, including several well-known Hollywood celebrities.

In 2018, Pattaraphan “Nok” Salirathavibhaga launched her jewellery brand and used for its name her Thai moniker, Pattaraphan, which in English means “beautiful skin”. Staying faithful to its translation, Pattaraphan aims to create wearable everyday jewellery that feels as comfortable as a second skin but also exciting enough to spark conversations. Despite being a newcomer on the scene, Pattaraphan’s creations have already captured the attention of supermodels such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Recently, Prestige had the opportunity to chat with this exciting young designer about her passion for jewellery making, the core principles of Pattaraphan, and what the brand’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection has in store.

Why did you choose to pursue jewellery making?

I was majoring in Interior Design at the Pratt Institute, but since the beginning I knew that it was not the right major for me. After one semester in my second year, I went with my instinct and changed my major to jewellery design, having no prior experience in the medium and not knowing if I’d lose my scholarship. When my first class began, I knew I had found my passion, and everything clicked. Luckily, my scholarship applied to this major as well. In the first year, we had to study everything from painting to woodwork. It turned out that I really enjoyed making things with my hands. Jewellery was really the right fit for me because I was making pieces from scratch.

How did you start your brand?

Right after college I was working in New York, but I decided to start my brand with a small capsule collection consisting of 3-5 pieces. I worked with a local Thai vendor to create the pieces, and the brand slowly evolved from there.

What is the DNA of your brand, Pattaraphan?

Having named my brand after myself, I laid out the foundation of the brand with authenticity, wearability, personal stories, and Thai heritage. Our DNA is rooted in these values and the vision to create beautiful and exciting jewellery with progressive concepts.

Could you walk us through your creative process?

Every piece came to life in different ways. I found that sometimes it’s quite a straightforward process. Other times, I work with my vendor to create the final form that makes the most sense in terms of wearability and production. I also love to travel, going to museums and galleries to get inspiration for shapes and colour usage.

Sometimes my drawings dictate the final product but sometimes it’s the gemstones that guide us. For instance, when I was looking through our vendor’s deadstock pearls, the salapao [Chinese bun] and baroque shapes resonated with me the most. This is why we continue to offer those two shapes for our Valen series. Ultimately, the creative process is fun and challenging. It changes with every design, and I love that I can be so hands-on with both the creative process and our production.

In your opinion, what makes Pattaraphan jewellery so beloved by the “it” girls?

I think it goes back to our core values. When designs come from the heart, I believe that people can feel it when they wear our jewellery. Everything from the design, the name, and the concept means something to me. Also, I believe that the attention to how our jewellery feels when worn – the details, the weight, and the craftsmanship – sets us apart. At the end of the day, I’d like to make jewellery that makes people feel good.

As a newcomer to the industry, were there any specific challenges you had to overcome during Covid?

Luckily, my brand was gaining some acknowledgement in the local jewellery market prior to the pandemic. I was really worried since I didn’t know if Pattaraphan would stay afloat. Although I was not working on the brand full-time, the pandemic made me focus on it even more. I kept my head down and created a lot of campaigns to make sure the brand survived. It was beneficial to be an online brand during the pandemic because we could stay connected to our clients organically online. The challenge was more about proving to the client why they should support and invest in a new brand like ours during such an unprecedented time. I’m very lucky to have the support of our lovely clients.

How do you approach the idea of sustainability?

I think it’s still hard for a small brand to be sustainable in this industry. But we try our best with what we can do, such as using paper packaging that’s not coated in plastic. I think it also helps that people are more aware of sustainability and some clients have even requested for us to pack their orders in the least wasteful packaging.

How would you encourage people to get into wearing jewellery?

Jewellery, first and foremost, is about adorning the body. It’s been around for thousands of years. Men and women have both worn jewellery since ancient civilizations, in different parts of the world. We all can do it. It’s great that my proper introduction to jewellery making was in an art school so there’s no contemporary perception of who jewellery should be for. We view jewellery as wearable sculptures and there is no gender. I think the contemporary consumers have now caught up with the flexibility and fluidity of jewellery and they should wear whatever makes them feel good!

What are some of your go-to jewellery pieces at the moment?

I rotate my go-to jewellery pieces often, but lately I have been wearing our Chunky Cycle Hoops almost everyday. I usually style them with our Ying Bracelet Sunset, Lockets, or ID series.

Can you tell us about your Spring/Summer 2023 collection?

This collection takes on new variations of our signature styles, adding lightness and youth to them. The Ying Bracelet now comes in multiple colours instead of the monochromatic gemstones we originally offered. We also reworked our bones series and created the Chunky Remnants Necklace and Bracelet for extra boldness and durability. The sculptural silhouette continues with our Shroom Locket Necklace and Shroom Chain Pendant Necklace. I’ve always loved mushrooms and have been fascinated by their rich history, both in our ecosystem, and as psychedelics. The Maii ID Necklace now comes without gemstones, offering another affordable go-to piece to our collection. Ultimately, Spring/Summer 2023 marks the rebirth and rework of our signature and new styles, making them perfect for the season.

For more information, visit Pattaraphan’s website.