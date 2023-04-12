In Person: Pacharee Schuemers-Rogers on the Rise of Her Eponymous Jewellery Label

Spotted on style icons and sold in luxury malls like Barney’s New York and Harrods London, the Thai-American jewellery designer Pacharee “Sophie” Schuemers-Rogers is rapidly growing Pacharee – her jewellery brand – across Thailand, Europe, and the world.

(Hero image: Pacharee “Sophie” Schuemers-Rogers)

It’s impressive to think that it was just five years ago that Pacharee, the jewellery house, was forged in the creative mind of Pacharee “Sophie” Schuemers-Rogers. Having been a student of communication, sociology, and cultural studies, she certainly didn’t anticipate jewellery design as a career path. In fact, it wasn’t until she styled her debut clothing line with her family’s personal collection of bling, that she realised her knack for ornamentation. This talent, it seems, is a case of the apple not falling far from the tree, as Sophie’s father, Gerald Rogers, was a maverick in gemology who revolutionised new stone-cutting and heat treatment techniques. Over the years Sophie had developed a keen eye and passion for jewellery making, crafting divine heritage pieces in her own right.

Last year, the brand’s Pearl Floret Cluster Ring joined the list of coveted fashionable items after being worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the reprisal of her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City spin off (And Just Like That…). Naturally, Prestige linked up with Sophie to learn more about the maison’s early developments, its future plans, and the accomplished entrepreneur behind all the success.

What is the DNA of your jewellery brand?

Pacharee is one of the first brands to offer uniquely shaped pearls in semi-fine jewellery. So, we are known for our abstract-shaped pearls presented with an effortless elegance. Every single piece is hand sculpted, as we use pearls and gemstones that don’t have a uniform sizing.

In what way did your multicultural background influence your work?

My father is a renowned gemologist and a New Yorker. Although I did not have direct training in jewellery design, I’ve always been collecting pearls and gemstones, and I owe my nostalgic design capabilities to my father. His experiences and stories still continuously inspire my work in each collection. When I was studying in New York, I was able to surround myself with luxury brands as part of my lifestyle, and meeting different types of people had also exposed me to different senses of style and fashion trends.

Why did you decide to set up two ateliers, one in Bangkok and the other in Zurich?

I was born and raised in Bangkok so naturally this is my home base, and where I set up my production. But I have also been living in Europe during the last five years, so Zurich – being my second home – is where I spend most of my time designing.

When designing your jewellery, what are some key sources of inspiration you like to pull from?

I draw inspiration mostly from memories, what I see in nature, and from my travels. As mentioned, I don’t have a background in design, which can be a double-edged sword. It can be a positive thing in the sense that I’m a blank canvas, so my ideas are more abstract, not ornate, or over designed. It can be hard to explain why I chose certain materials, but you will see that my starting point is unique and has interesting shapes and forms. I also don’t look for references. I feel like these things limit my design capabilities and you also ended up doing what everyone else is already doing. I’m not sure if that’s a good or a bad thing, but we don’t conform to existing trends and just focus on creating beautiful jewellery.

Did you know that your Pearl Floret Cluster Ring was going to be featured in And Just Like That…?

No, I didn’t know that. As a matter of fact, it was a few clients who messaged us, and I had to watch the show in HD to see the ring clearly. I just couldn’t believe it! Obviously, I’m over the moon and reached out to the [And Just Like That…] team on Instagram to thank them and they just clicked heart on the message and that’s pretty much it.

What would be another statement piece of Pacharee jewellery for Carrie Bradshaw?

I would pick our classic Pearl C Necklace for her. She is the queen of layering jewellery and she loves pearls. But other fun contemporary pearl necklaces we have would also be so nice on her.

What is the best way to style Pacharee jewellery?

The best way to style Pacharee is to add your own spin to it. Have fun with our pieces and show us new ways to style them. We have gotten a lot of ideas from our shoppers actually! All of our pieces work across different styles of clothing, colours, and face shapes. You can’t go wrong with any of the options.

If you want to start building a Pacharee collection, I recommend getting our classic pearls, like the Klom Pearl Necklace or the Klom Chain Pearl Necklace, and a chain necklace to style with. We have started this pearl and chain layering and it looks good on everyone!

You recently celebrated Pacharee’s fifth year anniversary at Soho House. Are there other celebratory projects we can anticipate this year?For Thailand, we have celebrated five years’ worth of archived pieces, which Thai shoppers are the first to see. We also only have limited quantities available so don’t miss out on these. Next up is the launch of our Zurich boutique in late summer of this year, which will be our very first physical store in Europe.

For more information, visit the Pacharee website.