In Person: Rising Star Designer Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda

As a graduate of esteemed international fashion schools, Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda has already made a mark in the Thai fashion industry, and aims to use her eponymous label, Pipatchara, to support both local communities and sustainability.

Fashionable and talented, Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda’s arrival at the fashion scene has been a long time coming. After earning her stripes at the prestigious École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, and working with renowned fashion houses like Ralph Lauren, Chloé, and Givenchy, Petch returned home to fulfil a designer role at Jaspal before leaving to establish Pipatchara, her own self-titled brand.

Lately, Bangkokians have been obsessed with Pipatchara, and the rest of the world is following suit. Last year, after Anne Hathaway was photographed clutching the signature macramé studded Mini Amu bag, the brand took off in unimaginable directions. This year, meanwhile, Pipatchara debuted its first haute couture collection at Dubai Fashion Week 2023, and with the release of the ‘Infinitude’ line – made entirely from recyclable plastics – the label is poised to win over a host of new fans as well. Prestige recently caught up with Petch, the woman behind all this success, who has proven that sustainability and style can indeed go hand in hand.

What made you want to establish your own brand?

Brands usually begin as a passion project, and that’s the case for Pipatchara as well. I’ve always been an admirer of arts and crafts, including the key materials that our brand uses, like leatherwork. The main challenge is answering my mother’s question: why does our brand exist? We have to attach value and purpose to our products.

What are the core principles of Pipatchara?

The principle of Pipatchara is to pay it forward. We have supported the local community by sharing knowledge and creating job opportunities for them. In the international market, this will also reflect the craftsmanship of talented Thai artisans. In terms of sustainability, we try to use alternative, environmentally-friendly materials that will add to our product’s unique appearance while also adhering to eco-friendly methods.

What did you learn from working with global fashion brands?

Working with global fashion houses has allowed me to discover what I love, reflect on my passion to create my own brand, and gain perspective on my designs. I was able to travel, encounter new people, enjoy new experiences, and I received very helpful advice.

How has Dubai Fashion Week been? And what was the fashion show process like?

First of all, I’d like to thank the Arab Fashion Council for acknowledging the potential of our brand and inviting us to be one of the candidates for Dubai Fashion Week. The event really allowed the collection to speak for itself. The process is like other fashion shows, but it’s a lot more fast-paced and really well organised – from the casting of models, to briefing the glam team, to testing out the fittings, and also running the show. All of these are important steps for our brand.

How do you balance sustainability while keeping up with the customer’s demands?

Most of our products are actually made to order, and 100 percent crafted. So there wouldn’t be a lot of waste or dead stocks. For example, our Infinitude pieces are already quite limited because the raw materials are made from reused plastic. It’s also a challenge to find substitute materials [to match the demands] while maintaining the intriguing designs. Our leather products are also sourced from sustainable suppliers.

Could you elaborate on the inspiration and concept behind the Infinitude project?

We’ve always known that ‘orphan plastics’ take a long time to biodegrade. Unfortunately, it’s being produced in large quantities daily, and this waste will last our entire lifespan and will be passed on from generation to generation. That’s why we named our product line Infinitude, which means everlasting.

In the digital age, do you think having a physical storefront is still necessary for a fashion brand?

Personally, I think having a storefront is still important to cultivate a good customer experience and help with their decision making. Especially for first-time buyers, because they get to physically touch the products and try them out.

Do you have any tips on creating an impressionable online image?

Communication and consistency are key. There must be clear storytelling about the products. The campaign’s mood and tone need to mirror the brand’s character. We also engage in activities that solidify our two aforementioned principles, so the audience has a clear understanding of our brand. This helps our brand find the right audience as well.

Which one of your bags would be the perfect on-the go accessory?

The Jade Moon Bag would be suitable for a lot of people due to its compact size. It can also work as a multi-functional art piece that can be worn in various styles, on many different occasions.

You’ve previously worked with unconventional products and techniques. Is there anything else you’re looking forward to exploring?

Another way we have extended Pipatchara is by collaborating with other projects. Previously, we have used fabrics made from plastic to create many kinds of accessories. Next up will be our limited-edition pieces, which will be coming out this month, as June is the birth month of Pipatchara. I urge everyone to come support and collect these new releases.

For more information, visit Pipatchara’s website