Meet Ploenchan “Mook” Vinyaratn: Visionary Designer Behind the New Louis Vuitton Exclusive Store

Louis Vuitton recently collaborated with Thai artist Ploenchan “Mook” Vinyaratn to design the new Louis Vuitton Exclusive Store at ICONSIAM, a second-floor extension of the current one on the first floor. It’s the third time the renowned French luxury fashion house has collaborated with this visionary creative talent who is widely known for her work with unconventional materials.

(Hero image: Ploenchan “Mook” Vinyaratn, at the Louis Vuitton Exclusive Store ICONSIAM, photographed by Jittarat Jintasirikul)

When it came time to curate and design their new exclusive second-storey store at ICONSIAM in Bangkok, Louis Vuitton had just one name in mind: Ploenchan “Mook” Vinyaratn. This mixed media artist, who holds a degree in Textile Design from Central Saint Martins, has over 20 years of experience working with upcycled and repurposed materials. Previously, she had spearheaded the creative direction for the Louis Vuitton boutiques in ICONSIAM (G Floor) and Central Phuket, but for this newest venture – their third project together – Mook was tasked with envisioning an inviting atmosphere for the Louis Vuitton Exclusive Store, an appointment-only boutique that just opened on the first floor of ICONSIAM.

At a preview event for this new retail experience, Mook took a few moments out of her busy schedule to talk to Prestige about her latest exhibitions, her growing list of collaborations with Louis Vuitton, and juggling a healthy lifestyle through it all.

What have you been working on lately?

A lot! I’ve been working on this [Louis Vuitton] project for a whole year. The Louis Vuitton team contacted me in February last year, and the whole thing was just completed two weeks ago [mid-February, 2023]. During the collaboration, I was also working on a few other projects. Two of the largest installation pieces I’ve ever done in my career – measuring 6.5 metres by 24 metres – were for the Sustainability Expo 2022 which was hosted at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. It was made in just 58 days, from upcycled products which I’ve collected throughout different projects. The titles of the installations are Woven Symphony and Adam’s Bridge, as they were inspired by Ramakien, one of Thailand’s most famous literary epics.

How did the Louis Vuitton collaboration come about?

Five years ago, Louis Vuitton contacted me to design their ICONSIAM store, the one downstairs, and it was the first store they wanted to have a local feel to it. The Paris team already had a whole architectural department and interior designers, so I didn’t have to work on the shelves at all, for instance, because I don’t know anything about lighting, or the height of the shelves, or which angle will present the products best. They take care of those things. But the concept and the details are my duty. That first store became a success and was like a bible to them. Every time someone [at Louis Vuitton] wants to do a “localised” store, they check my first ICONSIAM store out. So, they kept me in mind, and that’s how I got contacted to do the Louis Vuitton store at Central Phuket. And now I’m back at ICONSIAM again, for the Louis Vuitton Exclusive Store.

What’s the story behind this new Louis Vuitton store, and how is it different from your previous ones?

The concept is an imaginary scenario: what would happen if a Parisian came to Thailand, visited different places in Bangkok, and took elements from each place back home? It still has a sense of connection with the shop downstairs, but it’s less “Thai” and feels more like Asian taste as seen through a European’s eyes. We didn’t want it to feel like a store. We wanted it to feel like a salon – a home with different rooms. One of the ways we achieved this was by painting the walls orange like a warm sunrise. This is practically the first Louis Vuitton store in Thailand and abroad that doesn’t have white walls and ceilings. It feels more welcoming.

Could you walk us through some of the main installation pieces in this store?

In every piece, I try to do what I call a “cross pollination”, mixing the DNA of Louis Vuitton and Thainess. In the first salon room, there is the Bai Sri sliding door, inspired by the abundance of banana leaves found at Pak Khlong Talat (the flower market). This piece needs to look like a part of the wall and be closed seamlessly, so I made a hand-drawn sketch instead of using a computer program, because it gives me more precision. Then, I worked with Korakot Aromdee, a designer who specialises in bamboo weaving, to bring my vision to life.

In the next room we have another display, with tassels, called the “Gold Drop”, which was inspired by Thong Yot, a Thai snack that was originally brought over by the Portuguese. This is one of the recycled and repurposed artworks in the shop. It’s made from the leftover yarns that would be too ittle to create bigger projects, so I turned them into smaller art pieces. Finally, for the last salon room, the wall art is a map of Paris and Bangkok put together, which actually looks like a heart shape. It’s made out of the scrap fabric from an installation art I did with Siam Paragon.

What initially drew you to work with upcycled products?

Well, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, not just because sustainability is in fashion. It’s important because I want to teach my kids to make it a habit without even having to think about it. So, with my boys, we still drink from plastic water bottles – we can’t totally avoid that – but we take the bottles home and turn them into art.

And it’s not only about teaching my boys. It’s everyone’s duty to do so. It’s not hard. I’m neither a politician nor a celebrity, but I can do things that are within my power to enlighten my family, my workshop studio, my weavers, and my communities. You might teach it to a few people but if they keep it up, the movement will

get bigger. That to me is success.

Did your past experiences at Central Saint Martins help you with this project?

I don’t think it’s about where you have worked or where you went to school. When working, it’s all about what to gain and develop from the experience at hand. I studied woven textiles for my degree but a lot of things I do are outside of my comfort zone, and I’m learning as I go. For example, with this project they didn’t want an interior designer, they wanted someone to come up with the concepts and put things together. In a way, I felt like a director. I oversaw the big picture, but I couldn’t do everything myself. For certain pieces, I designed and commissioned local artists who specialise in those particular artworks.

Did you run into any challenges while working on this project?

Oh my god, yes! When you do a collaboration project, not everything you like will be picked. I’m also not someone who gives in easily. If I don’t like something, I will express it. I think that’s how you gain respect in order to work with a strong team. But I kept in mind that the Paris team also has experience from doing hundreds of stores. So, they may see things that I have overlooked.

Before you see these final results, we have to do so many redesigns, so much work. Out of the entire year, we spent only four months actually furnishing the store. The other eight months are dedicated towards design changes and looking into the details. Every centimetre is checked. For example, with the light fixture in the ceiling art I had to make sure that the hole was the exact size for the light bulb to fit through.

What was your first impression seeing the finished store?

I’ve been in the store since it was still full of dust, and all the way to the clean-up process. So, when the store officially opened, I felt relieved, and I felt like this was truly a collaboration. The compromises we made turned out really nice. It made me accept that no one knows best, we need to learn from each other and work together.

What about Louis Vuitton as a brand do you admire so much?

Personally, I adore their trunks, especially the one that they custom-made for the front display of this shop. The [navy and white] colours are specifically made to coordinate with my backdrop. If you take a closer look, the trunk actually has ‘since 1854’ written in its pattern. Not many people notice that detail. I particularly like that because it has a character and a story of its own.

Could you walk us through your daily routine as a working woman and a mother of triplets?

I’m very disciplined. Every day, I get up in the morning and start working out immediately. Then I call my staff, brief them to prepare projects for when I come into the office – so by the time I get there, things will run smoothly. Meanwhile, I ask my driver to drop my three boys off at school. And I take the BTS to go home, I’m a public transport mom! I come home to have dinner with my boys almost every day, no matter what. Even if I have an event, I make sure to come home and have dinner with them. Dinner is very important because it is when I talk to my boys. I ask them about their day, their school life, their friends, and teachers. We take our dinners at home seriously and on the weekends, we always spend time together.

Any tips on having a healthy work-life balance?

Honestly, I barely have time for myself, except maybe an hour in the morning to work out or after 10pm, when the boys are in bed and things have settled down.

However, I’m a pretty positive person. I have a lot of things to do, a lot of work. So, I don’t have the time to get stuck on tiny inconveniences or drama. When people ask how I multitask my responsibilities, I just say: “Don’t think, just do it”. If you have time to sit down and dramatise things, that means you have free time. It’s like when I accepted the job at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. I didn’t think I’d finish it, but I thought to myself “just do your best”, and I managed it.

What does luxury mean to you?

Luxury is time. It’s the most valuable commodity. I can do more than 24 hours a day allows, because I have so much to get done. You have your time, and you make the most of it. When you make a mistake, you can’t turn back time, you can’t fix it. You just have to learn from it and move on, move forward.

What can art enthusiasts expect next from you?

I can’t really reveal anything yet. There are quite a few big projects and hopefully it will turn out great. So far, I’m thankful for the opportunities I’ve received from Louis Vuitton. They are truly a big step in my career.