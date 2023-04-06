Meet the Maharaj Devraj Singh of Jaipur, a Man With a Royal Heritage Spanning India and Thailand

We explore his recent endeavours, including his first book, as he opens up about the complexities of his dual identity and the importance of family and traditions while gracefully navigating his heritage and crafting his own legacy.

I am meeting Maharani Gayatri Devi’s grandson. I had met the legendary Maharani several times as a teenager, at polo matches, and her striking presence and signature French chiffon sarees paired with pearls left a lasting impression on me. Now, for the first time, I am meeting her Bangkok-born, Thai-Indian grandson, Maharaj Devraj Singh of Jaipur, at his family home. Minutes into the interaction I see the similarity – his quiet assurance a reflection of the famed Maharani of Jaipur.

At 42, Devraj – or “Thep” as he is known to his close friends – has recently published his first book, entitled Dulha Rai’s Conquest of Dausa: The Early History of Kachwahas. It’s an historical and academic account of Dulha Rai, the legendary “bridegroom prince”, who established the kingdom of Dhundhar (later the princely state of Jaipur).

It’s the same Jaipur that courses through the veins of Devraj Singh, the grandson of Maharani Gayatri Devi and Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur, and the son of Maharaj Jagat Singh of Jaipur (Raja of Isarda). On his mother’s side, Devraj represents the Rangsit family of Thailand. The great-grandson of HRH Rangsit Prayurasakdi, the Prince of Chai Nat, his mother, Mom Rajawongse Priyanandana Rangsit, is the daughter of HRH Princess Vibhavadi Rangsit and HSH Prince Piyarangsit Rangsit.

Our chat begins in the poolside annexe of his sprawling family abode, right in the heart of Bangkok, where Devraj brings me up to speed on the family tree and its history. Lineage is a powerful teacher: Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II presided over the integration of the princely state of Jaipur into a sovereign India, and Maharani Gayatri Devi – once listed amongst Vogue’s 10 most beautiful women in the world – turned politician to serve the people (winning a seat in India’s parliament). Devraj, in turn, has taken up the mantle of this remarkable legacy to carve out his distinctive journey.

As we speak, I get an insight into his complex legacy. It’s a fascinating tale of royal bloodlines that span two nations, and a contested inheritance that has finally had a happy ending with the Indian courts, in 2021, recognising Devraj, and his sister Lalitya Kumari, as the true successors of Maharaj Jagat Singh (the youngest son of Sawai Man Singh Il of Jaipur’s four sons, and his only child from Gayatri Devi).

The court ruling rubbished the counterclaims on their inheritance, the luxurious Jai Mahal Palace Hotel in Jaipur. Also part of this legacy is Jaipur’s famed French colonial-style mansion Lily Pool, Devraj’s Jaipur residence. It was at Lily Pool that Devraj and his sister spent time with their grandmother throughout their childhood.

As Devraj speaks, one begins to understand that his inheritance was more than just about real estate; it underlines who he is–as much an Indian as he is Thai–with deep emotional ties to both countries. The decades-long court battle took a toll, as denying him his inheritance was essentially denying Devraj his family history, his emotional connection and, in a way, negating the affection and love his grandmother Rajamata Gayatri Devi had for him and his sister.

Devraj definitely holds his family close. A shrine to his ancestors in his sitting room features both sides of his family, and his day begins with remembering them. His DJ equipment, meanwhile, takes up the opposite end of the room. Dressed in denim jeans and a printed linen shirt, I can see him happily “mixing tracks”.

“Not before I sort out this mess,” he smiles, ruefully gesturing at the tangle of wires and equipment. “The family borrowed this for a party while I was away, and now I have to fix it all back,” he adds, although it’s obvious he’s looking forward to the task. As for his taste in music, Devraj reveals it’s very eclectic, with ’90s hip-hop firmly on the playlist. “My mum had to put up with my heavy metal phase growing up,” he laughs.

An early riser, fitness is important for Devraj and he enjoys hitting the gym, swimming, and horse riding whenever he can. A Hanuman devotee, Tuesdays see him turn vegetarian; the perfect day for indulging in his favourite Indian dish, Gobi masala, which would have to battle it out with spicy Indian lamb curry on other days.

Addressing the elephant in the room, I bring up the over-a-decade-long legal battle he has endured, but he brushes it aside with a wave. “It’s done. It’s in the past.” Implied in that is his desire to move on. He shows me a family picture, tucked away in a book, of the extended Jaipur family with Gayatri Devi. “Sometimes when I miss my grandmother, I listen to a BBC radio interview of hers. The Rajmata was special.” His voice, I detect, is laden with emotions.

I switch tracks and ask him about his book. “It’s very academic. My sister says I should have made it a more enjoyable, easier read. But this was very important to me. A large part of the history was forgotten, even by my father’s clan. I had the advantage of having an outsider’s perspective, which allowed me to see the big picture of early Rajput history more clearly. My family is also the founders of Gwalior, which I also write about in this book.”

What drew him to books? “Thanks to my Indian side, I love reading. I have a library here and in Jaipur at Lily Pool.” To this unashamed bibliophile, writing the book meant, “Finding the missing parts of my ancestors’ legacy that were nearly forgotten. Uncovering this truth of our origins was important to me. This book was my way of connecting with my legacy. It will outlast me, be my legacy.”

Home for Devraj is Jaipur but also Bangkok, where he grew up and studied at an international school. He has a degree in Business Administration from Oxford Brookes University, and a Master’s in International Development Studies from Chulalongkorn University. He was involved in various rural development initiatives of the Chaipattana Foundation in Thailand for two years, before moving his residence permanently to Jaipur in 2008.

“Jaipur is a very international city. You must visit,” he says, his affection for it clear in his voice. “Growing up, every school holiday was in India.” As for what lies ahead, primary goals include settling down and, very importantly, starting a family, and working on projects in the pipeline. “I’m optimistic about the future. I may be middle-aged, but I’m still young in Japan,” he jokes. Future plans, other than the personal ones, are focused on Isarda, the family estate located around 100 kilometres from Jaipur.

“We have a fort and a family temple that I recently renovated,” he tells me. “I’m planning on establishing a museum there. I am the Raja of Isarda too, so the idea is to develop tourism and organic farming. I want to use my development studies degree to help the villagers with income diversification. Fundamentally it’s about creating rural employment and bringing self-sufficiency to Isarda… what Mahatma Gandhi envisioned for India.”

“I’m my own boss, and I’m very objective-based, with an objective for each quarter. There are several projects in India, and there might be a project in Bangkok in the near future. But I will also write another book.” Non-fiction again, he remarks, adding that the family history offers a rich motherlode of stories, and writing is in the genes anyway. “My Thai grandmother, Princess Vibhavadi, was a well-admired novelist, and both my grandmothers were writers – both were strong independent women.”

Is there a duality in his existence? Does he struggle with the need to bridge his two distinct identities constantly? “Not anymore,” he answers firmly. “I’m very connected with my Indian side, it’s as much a part of me as my Thai side. I’m deeply connected to my spiritual side too. In Thailand, I do my own thing. In India, I’m Maharaj, and it comes with its own responsibilities. I have a business to run, too. I’m a director in the hotel. I also am working on ways to contribute more to society, both in India and in Thailand.”

I also query if he’s ever torn between his two very distinct and different heritages. “When I follow my father’s traditions, I’m Maharaj Devraj Singh of Jaipur. Life has taught me one thing,” he continues, “don’t judge people from different cultures, different generations. Maybe what they see is not the same as what we see. Give them your understanding.”

On the social front, he likes to keep things quiet and low-key, enjoying his wine and indulging in his love of travelling, “I have travelled all my life,” he laughs. Next stop is London, visiting his university town. In between, it’s back to Jaipur for a festival.

Interestingly, however, it’s Bangkok where Devraj can just be Thep, perhaps grabbing a bowl of noodles – kuay teow tom yum – and catching up with friends. “When I was in my twenties, we had our favourite haunts, now we just hang at home”.

As our conversation draws to a close, I pose one final question: Who are you when you wake up in the morning? With a deep sense of self-assurance, he responds, “Actually, most of the time, I am just Thep.”