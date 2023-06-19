Nok Air CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool on Balancing Family Business and Family Time

Wutthiphum “Wut” Jurangkool reveals how he managed to juggle the birth of his first child, stepping up as the CEO of Nok Air right before the pandemic, and helming a multitude of family businesses, including the Thai bookstore franchise SE-Education.

(Hero image: Wutthiphum “Wut” Jurangkool)

Determined, hardworking, and born with an ardent passion for knowledge, Wutthiphum “Wut” Jurangkool is no stranger to entrepreneurship. Having been involved in the family business as the heir to Sunsurn and Hatairatn Jurangkool of Summit Group – a giant in the automotive industry – Wut has now been trusted with several executive positions across his family’s empire.

And it seems like they got the right man to do the job. Wut holds several degrees across various fields of study, including law and philosophy, and he has a PhD in Education Policy Management and Leadership from Chulalongkorn University. Recently, he also began courses in mechanical engineering, and even started flying lessons, in order to better understand the inner workings of aviation… after all, he is the current CEO of Nok Air.

Wut was tasked with looking after Nok Air back in 2019, but when the pandemic hit the following year the demand for travel plummeted. It was indeed an unprecedented situation. However, this multifaceted leader persevered through this turbulent period. With an aim to foster a “fast and stable growing business”, his jumping-off point was identifying both the customer’s needs and their behaviour, while also anticipating external factors, such as the high-low tourist seasons and the support from public and private sectors.

Over the past couple of years, Wut has already ameliorated Nok Air’s flight delay issues, which were caused primarily by the lack of repaired parts that could be swapped out when the planes broke down. To mend this mistake, the savvy CEO chose to stock mechanical parts at the airport and get rid of planes older than eight years. “We have to increase the passenger and the pilot’s confidence in their safety,” he says.

In addition, Wut included a cost-effective precaution by eliminating Q 400 aircraft, whose large turbo propellers are not suitable for smaller runways and airports. “If these planes are not flown often enough, the birds nesting around the area could easily become frightened and fly straight into the plane.”

Apart from Nok Air’s timing and security issues, Wut is also keen on creating a positive customer experience by allowing passengers to change flight dates, or transfer a ticket to someone else with applied terms and conditions. In the future, Nok Air will also be investing in a digital IT one-stop service program. “Travelling doesn’t stop at buying flight tickets,” he remarks. “We want to cooperate with other partners to provide accommodation, transportation, and tourist activities.”

At present, the airline is shifting towards a hybrid price range, and prospective customers can conveniently select a range of minimum to full-service packages. “For

example,” he explains, “if you only want a plane ticket, we have that available for you. But if you want the full experience that includes the baggage and the food, we also provide that.”

Alongside developing a successful business model, Wut is also passionate about making a positive social impact. Previously, the airline has worked with the Red Cross to transport organs and, in doing so, they discovered that there was a long queue of patients but not many matched donors.

“The organs only last for a couple of hours so it is an extremely complicated and time sensitive matter,” he shares, elaborating on an upcoming project. “That’s why we’re collaborating with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and True Digital to create an application that’ll list out all the necessary information about the patient and the flight details in one place.”

One of the most important assets in a well-oiled organisation is high-quality personnel, and so this mastermind has established a Bachelor’s degree Education Centre where students specialising in programming and engineering can learn practical skills and graduate with job and internship propositions awaiting at his family’s conglomerate. This scheme has already begun rolling out by recruiting people across Thailand’s various provinces, providing free soft skill and language courses for current employees and their families.

This mindset also extends to the strategy used to operate SE-Education, his family’s Thai bookstore franchise. What was considered a “sunset business” has now seen profit since Wut became involved. His solution was to offer top-ranking university curriculums to schools, and host seminars to connect authors with their readership. Meanwhile, the physical bookstores themselves are still stocked with the most popular genres: children’s books, self-help books, and exam practice books (while carrying the other choices online).

Being a CEO isn’t easy, but Wut manages to balance his hectic schedule with personal time. His daily routine starts off by arriving at the office early in the morning, earning him the playful title “the first person to turn on the aircon” from his staff. After touching base with all the departments, and going through all his meetings, this businessman makes it a personal rule to return home at night in time to tuck in his son and read him a bedtime story.

“Before my partner and I got married, we were together for 13 years,” he reveals. “So, she knows that when I’m curious about something I’ll try to learn about it on a deep level.” Being dedicated to work is one half of the story, but on weekends the family gets to spend some down-time together, often road tripping to nearby provinces outside of Bangkok. And now that Wut is taking flying classes at Thai Inter Flying in Phitsanulok – he just completed his first solo flight in early May – business trips might turn into fun family outings.

Finally, when asked what his favourite part of the job is, the CEO answers: “When I see the success of my company and the success of my staff. We use a lot of resources to build a person up to where they are today, and I’m glad to see them grow into their fullest potential.”

For more information, visit Nok Air Website.