Ranked as the 5th richest family in Thailand according to Forbes, the Chirathivat family is best known as the founding family behind Central Group.

For as long as we can remember, Central malls have been go-to shopping destinations and hang-out spaces for Thais all across the country. With time, the business that the Chirathivat family started many years ago, has grown into a gigantic business that covers more than just retail.

Central is the biggest mall developer in Thailand with over 41 shopping malls, 14 more community malls, and other, smaller branches of business around Thailand. The group consists of three publicly-owned subsidiaries: Central Pattana (CPN), Central Retail Corporation (CRC), and Central Plaza Hotel (CENTEL).

The Chirathivat Family: All About the Central Group Family and Their Net Worth

With a long list of properties and the country’s biggest IPO, it’s needless to say that the net worth of the Chirathivat family is incredibly high. After all, the family that founded Central and is still in control of their business until this day.

The net worth of the Chirathivat family is estimated to be around $10.6 billion or THB 368 billion in Thailand in 2022. They rank in 5th place on Thailand’s 50 Richest (2022) and the 10th place on Asia’s Richest Families (2017), according to Forbes Thailand.

The History of Chirathivat

The Chirathivat bloodline began with Mr. Tiang Sae-Jeng, a Chinese merchant who immigrated to Thailand and started his own family in 1927. Among the 26 offspring, Tiang’s oldest son, Samrit Chirathivat, invested in his first small business by selling imported magazines. He later expanded to rent an old row house on Charoenkrung Road, and called it Central Trading Mall.

Starting as a sole magazine shop, Central Trading Mall then began to sell other goods, like socks, neck ties, clothing, and makeup. The store then proceeded to open new branches in Wang Burapha, Yaowarat, Ratchaprasong, Silom, Chid Lom, and more. The company opened its first official shopping centre, Central Plaza Ladprao, in 1982. It still operates until this very day.

In 1989, Wanchai Chirathivat stepped up as the board’s chairman and re-organised the whole business into five groups. He also successfully pushed the company to be listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The Chirathivat Family Today

As of today, the family’s self-made Central business is under the management of the third and fourth generations, led by Tos Chirathivat as the executive chairman and CEO of the Central Group. Chart Chirathivat is the next in line.

The group is now one of the largest private commercial conglomerates in Thailand with more than 50 subsidiaries. They have invested in retail, property development, brand management, hospitality, food and beverage, and digital lifestyle. Many of their brands are present around Thailand, and include familiar names like Tops market, Power Buy, B2S, Pepper Lunch, Mister Donut, Centara Grand, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Central JD Fintech Thailand, and more.

Amongst all of Central’s businesses, the largest acquisition so far is that of famous London retail chain, Selfridges.

Other Businesses

The Chirathivat’s business realm also extends beyond the Central brand. Sala Hospitality Group is an investment of the chairman Tos Chirathivat himself. Meanwhile, Bangkok Post, Spicy Disc music record, and Zen Group are also owned by other members of the family.

Well-known brands among younger generations, Potato Corner and Pok 9 Entertainment Limited, are also founded by the celebrity and actor Pachara “Peach” and Patsarakorn “Pok” Chirathivat, respectively.

[Hero and featured image credit: Central Group]