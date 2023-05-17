In Person: Nuttaya Junhasavasdikul of Kad Kokoa, and Yann Triffe of Kosapan Distillery

In this special two-part ‘In Person’ profile Prestige talks to Nuttaya Junhasavasdikul, one of the co-founders of Thailand’s homegrown chocolate brand Kad Kokoa, and Yann Triffe, who is involved in the management and development of Kosapan Distillery, a Thai craft distillery producing premium spirits. Together they have crafted a unique cacao-infused spirit.

NUTTAYA JUNHASAVASDIKUL

When two corporate lawyers from Bangkok – the husband and- wife duo of Paniti and Nuttaya Junhasavasdikul – made it their mission to foster a new cultural awareness of high-quality Thai grown and produced chocolate, Kad Kokoa was born. Over the years their bean-to-bar craft chocolate has won multiple international awards, and currently there are three official Kad Kokoa outlets in Bangkok where local sweet tooths can get their fix: the Kad Kokoa original shop on Naradiwas Soi 17, the Kad Kokoa Café on Sukhumvit Soi 24, and the Kad Kokoa Cacao + Bistro on Sukhumvit Soi 31.

The company’s chocolate is also utilised in multiple high-end hotels and restaurants, and a growing number of local artisanal producers have joined forces with them to create distinctly unique products. Add to that their collaborations with some heavy hitting international brands, and it’s easy to see why life is sweet these days for Kad Kokoa.

How do you envision your brand’s identity?

We want to position Kad Kokoa as an artisanal brand, similar to the way that fine cigars are seen in the market. We believe that there is a growing appreciation for artisanal products that are crafted with care and attention to detail, and we want to be at the forefront of this movement. Our focus on craftsmanship and quality has allowed us to differentiate ourselves in the market, and we aim to position ourselves as a brand dedicated to sustainability and social responsibility. By sourcing our cacao beans from local farmers who use sustainable farming practices, we’re able to create a product that is not only delicious but also ethical and environmentally friendly.

How do you go about choosing the right brands to collaborate with?

We’re passionate about showcasing the exceptional quality of Thai chocolate to the world, and we believe that collaborating with like-minded brands is crucial in achieving this goal. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with so many interesting companies over the years, including the renowned Jim Thompson brand. Working with them is a natural fit for us, as their dedication to promoting Thai craftsmanship and design aligns perfectly with our commitment to highlighting the unique flavours and characteristics of Thai cacao. Through this collaboration, we’re able to showcase our shared love for all things Thai.

You’ve also teamed up with a local distiller to create a chocolate-infused spirit, correct?

Yes. We’re very excited about our collaboration with Kosapan Distillery in creating a unique Thai cacao spirit. The collaboration came about organically, as we have a shared passion for promoting and utilising local ingredients. Kosapan is known for their exceptional quality, handcrafted spirits, and with them we saw an opportunity to showcase the unique flavours and characteristics of Thai cacao in a new and exciting way. We were able to create a truly one-of-a-kind product that’s unlike anything else on the market. It’s available for purchase at Kad Kokoa both in-store and online.

What are some of the upcoming projects you have in the works?

One is our new premium chocolate shop at Velaa Langsuan, which will offer a range of delicious products and experiences for customers. We also have a shop opening in Tokyo, which allows us to bring our exceptional chocolate products to an international audience. Finally, there’s the launch, in partnership with Chulalongkorn University, of the Innovation Centre of Research and Development of Sustainable Thai Cacao (ISTC). It allows us to promote sustainable farming practices and to support local farmers that grow cacao beans. This partnership will help us to create a more sustainable supply chain, to improve the quality of Thai cacao, and to make a positive impact throughout the nation.

What does the term “craftsmanship” mean to you?

I’d say it means a dedication to excellence in every aspect. The quality of our chocolate products is a reflection of the care and attention we put into every step of the process. But craftsmanship is not just about technical skill, it’s also about a sense of artistry and creativity. Our chocolatiers are trained to not only create delicious products, but also to incorporate unique and interesting flavours and textures that showcase the versatility of Thai cacao. Overall, craftsmanship is a core value at Kad Kokoa, and it’s something that we take very seriously.

YANN TRIFFE

He may be a mechanical engineer by trade, but Yann Triffe is also a third-generation member of a family of accomplished distillers. Hailing from the southeast region of France where the famous liquor Chartreuse originated, he has his grandfather to thank for introducing to the family the fine art of producing fruit spirits. Currently he is putting his extensive knowledge of this craft to good use at Kosapan, a Nonthaburi-based craft distillery – established in 2013 – that produces high-end spirits. There are several partners involved in the operations, including a childhood friend of Yann’s, Jeremy Bricka, who is a very experienced and recognised master distiller and one of the founders of the famous Domaine des Hautes Glaces whisky.

Kosapan’s flagship product – and bestseller – is their rum, which in 2018 won a double gold medal in San Francisco at the World Spirits Competition (in the ‘White Rhum Agricole’ category). More recently, the distillery has developed a delicious cacao-based spirit in partnership with artisanal Thai craft chocolate producers Kad Kokoa.

Even though some of your beverages are more akin to gin or vodka, everything is made fromsugarcane, correct?

Yes. At the moment, Kosapan produces three kinds of spirits: a rum, an old-style gin – which we call ‘Origin’ – and a cacao spirit… and more to come soon, we hope. Our rum is a French style known as rhum agricole, and it’s made from distilled, fresh-pressed, mono varietal and organic sugarcane juice. Then, for the other spirits we wanted to produce, we needed a premium but neutral flavour based alcohol spirit, and this is why we decided to use sugarcane and not grain or potato or any other raw material. And several rounds of distillation allows us to remove the sugarcane aromas and obtain our neutral alcohol. That way we’re able to extract the best of the aromas of our raw ingredients (juniper for the gin, or cacao for the cacao spirit). Our spirits are known to be very aromatic so ‘Siamese Fragrance’ has become our leitmotif, and even part of our label design. Juniper, incidentally, is the only ingredient we are importing, as we aim to produce spirits only based on local and/or Thai raw materials.

Tell us about your cacao-infused spirit collaboration with Kad Kokoa.

It was very natural collaboration, as both our companies have the same values concerning quality, sustainability and promoting Thai culture and natural treasures. Kad Kokoa was looking for a potential partner to develop a cacao spirit, and we were also looking at the possibility to produce something with chocolate, and after several rounds of discussions and trials it became evident that we could work together – maximising our individual strengths.

Where, in Thailand, are your products available?

In Bangkok at select outlets of Gourmet Market, Godfather, and Warp. You can also find us at IGNIV, Baan Tepa, and Blue Elephant restaurants, and Lennon’s bar at the Rosewood Bangkok hotel. Blackbird Wine, Bootleggers, and Drinks Studio are our major distributors. We also have presence in a few Phuket locations, as well as in Hua Hin and Samui. Nationwide delivery is handled by Gulp BKK.

How does attention to craftsmanship drive your production?

Traditionally, people were producing spirits from fruits harvested at the peak season, and this is why we also produce spirits from carefully selected ingredients during their peak season. For our rum it took us almost four years to find the proper sugarcane. Regarding our process, we use a pot still, of the old style still used by European distillers, to maximise the extraction of aromas. Other pot stills extract more alcohol, but we decided to focus on quality and aromas rather than on quantity. All along our process we produce in small batches, and we are very careful during each and every step. In addition, the filtering, bottling, and labelling processes are all manual, and since our products are organic we recently decided – to be consistent with our values – to change our packaging. Our new bottle is made of recycled and recyclable glass, our cap is metal (and so recyclable), and our label is biodegradable. This new packaging helps us to further contribute to a better sustainability and limit our carbon footprint.