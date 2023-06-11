Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong on Thailand’s Burgeoning Cannabis Industry

To mark the one-year anniversary of cannabis being decriminalised in Thailand, we talk with Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong, the CEO of Eastern Spectrum Group, about how this wicked weed went from naughty to nice virtually overnight.

Thailand’s marijuana industry literally exploded after the plant was decriminalised in June of 2022

With a BSBA Finance and Entrepreneurship qualification from Northeastern University in Boston under his belt, Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong has made an impressive name for himself in various pursuits, including the burgeoning field of cannabis and hemp production. He is currently keeping quite busy as the CEO of Eastern Spectrum Group, Thailand’s pioneer cannabis plant manufacturer. Needless to say, it’s been quite a roller coaster year for everyone involved in the kingdom’s marijuana industry, which literally exploded after the plant was decriminalised exactly 12 months ago.

Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong is also the Vice President of the Hemp and Cannabis Industries Association

Tell us a bit about Eastern Spectrum Group (ESG).

It was founded in September of 2019 by myself, alongside four other co-founders: Calvin Chen, Somil Sawansukha, Pitchayatorn Paha, and Vasharada Lapcharoen – all of whom are childhood friends. We specialise in the cultivation, processing, and extraction of cannabis and hemp and have facilities located in the northern and central provinces of Thailand, dedicated to research and development, and commercial production, respectively. We cultivate 200 rai of cannabis, which – alongside our national-scale drying and extraction factory – makes us one of the largest and one of the few fully integrated companies in Thailand’s cannabis industry. Aside from my role as the CEO at ESG, I’m also the Vice President of the Hemp and Cannabis Industries Association, which is Thailand’s largest association of cannabis extractors. We work to further the lacking and incomplete medical and consumer goods cannabis regulations, and to develop the industry in a competitive and sustainable manner.

Workers at the farm

Prior to our interview you said you were just “at the farm”. Where is the farm, and why do you visit there in person?

The farm is located in the Chom Bueng district of Ratchaburi. It’s our primary commercial cultivation facility. I often go to the farm because it is the heart of our vertically integrated operations. I often hear from the staff that it’s uncommon in their experience to be able to interact so closely with a corporate executive, and be side-byside on the fields, which allows us to develop a deep camaraderie and familial working relationship. However, I must say that it’s still a surreal experience to be on an open field surrounding by the sight and scent of cannabis that stretches nearly as far as the eye can see. And it’s extremely refreshing to escape from the bustling Bangkok office to the serenity of the farm environment every now and then.

The wicked weed that went from naughty to nice overnight

Marijuana was decriminalised in Thailand exactly one year ago. Did things play out the way you expected?

The lack of tangible laws has opened up a massive grey area for the recreational consumption of cannabis – primarily through inhalation or smoking – which has painted Thailand as Asia’s Amsterdam, and this is extremely contradictory to the government’s vision of medicinal cannabis. However, this is also the reason why we see the sudden surge of dispensaries that outpace even the organic growth of demand. As one of the first movers in the industry, and a company built on the original strict medicinal framework, it has definitely left somewhat of a sour taste in my mouth, although we have adapted to survive. Now, we work with many dispensaries to supply them with products that tend to veer more towards our initial business model, such as CBD extracts that are getting mixed into tinctures, CBD massage oils, or even sometimes flowers that are either sold as is or repackaged into well branded products such as pre-rolls.

Eastern Spectrum Group (ESG)

Is there any likelihood cannabis will be made illegal again?

There’s a chance. Unfortunately, cannabis has been used as a weapon in the war between political parties, and it’s just a tool that’s been thrown around between faction and faction to lessen its overall influence. This is also a primary reason why the Thai cannabis industry and its regulations are at a standstill, and the market is in this “Wild West” situation. Fortunately, we don’t expect this to affect the larger, long-term picture of the industry. I believe medicinal cannabis is here to stay, and the brunt of any negative repercussions will be felt by the dispensaries and those that wanted to make a quick buck from the turmoil in the short term… the opportunists so to speak. I don’t think dispensaries will disappear though. At the very least, we’ll see better regulatory control on access and distribution and things may go back to being more similar to the overall climate prior to last year’s decriminalisation.

Working in the laboratory

Do you see more of a future in CBD products?

I believe the non-psychoactive extracts still have tremendous room for growth, because Asia is accustomed to herbal remedies and herbal products/supplements, as well as having a massive skincare/cosmetic demand that CBD and other cannabis derived extracts can cater to. Yet for ESG, we wish to paint another picture. We see cannabis (hemp) as a compact package of disruptive innovation bundled into a single plant, and we wish to utilise it in a more holistic manner that addresses not only the medicinal industry, but also a more versatile field in traditional manufacturing and sustainable energy – with hemp as the new cornerstone material for the “greener future” (for example, in bioplastics and bio-composites).

Inspecting the yield

The speed at which cannabis went from naughty to nice was remarkable. Do you think it went a bit too fast?

Absolutely. In our perspective this was definitely a double-edged sword. It may have contributed to the recovery of our tourism industry, but at the same time it painted the industry in a negative light. Ultimately, the overnight “naughty to nice” debacle was a result of political parties tripping each other up.

“We need to fully utilise and extract the entire deep potential of the plant and to maximise its value across the entire supply chain.”

Where do you see the cannabis industry in Thailand in 5 to 10 years?

I think it will only develop at the pace of its leaders, with ESG being one of them. As previously mentioned, we have a different perspective and approach to how we want to grow and contribute to this industry, which we believe is a well designed way to realise the government’s original mandate of cannabis being Thailand’s next economic crop. In order for us and Thailand to become a global powerhouse in cannabis, we need to fully utilise and extract the entire deep potential of the plant and to maximise its value across the entire supply chain. If ESG were to have its way, the Thai cannabis industry would flourish into a spiderweb of industries spanning medical, all sorts of consumer goods, food and beverage, recreational, industrial manufacturing, transportation, energy, construction and textiles… and that’s just the beginning!