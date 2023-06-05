Timothée Chalamet’s Net Worth and Most Expensive Things he Owns

The new face of Chanel’s Bleu perfumes, Timothée Chalamet is one of the most promising young actors of the generation. He has not only won over the global audience with his acting skills but is also a fashion icon. With numerous awards and a repertoire of critically acclaimed films, Chalamet’s hefty net worth is continually on the rise.

Celebrity Net Worth states that Chalamet’s net worth is USD 25 million. The French-American actor started off young with commercials and supporting roles in television shows and short films. Even before landing his breakthrough role in Call Me By Your Name (2017), Chalamet had already amassed a sizeable fortune and today, there is no looking back.

Known to win over his fans with his unique fashion choices, penchant for expensive things and refined taste in life, Chalamet’s lucrative brand endorsements also add to his massive earnings.

More about Timothée Chalamet’s journey to stardom, brand deals and expensive assets

Chalamet began his acting journey at a very young age

Born Timothée Hal Chalamet, the rising star was inducted into the world of acting at a young age. In his early days, he appeared in several commercials including one for the American food company, McCormick & Company. He made his television debut as Eric Foley, a murder victim in Law and Order (2009).

These stints led him to land recurring roles of Luke in the dramedy Royal Pains (2012) and Finn Walden in Homeland (2011-2020). The latter also earned him his first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in 2013.

Besides his successful television run, Chalamet also participated in on-stage theatre productions, most notably the 2011 off-Broadway show, The Talls. According to IMDb, he attended LaGuardia High School of Music, Art and Performing Arts in New York, where he met actor Ansel Elgort.

The earnings from these projects contributed significantly to plumping up his net worth to a sizeable fortune.

Timothée Chalamet forays into the silver screen

As his impressive resume of TV roles set him up for the big screen, Chalamet made his film debut as a supporting actor in Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children (2014). He stepped in the shoes of high school student Danny Vance, while his friend Elgort appeared as Tim Mooney.

The same year, Chalamet appeared in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic Interstellar where he played Tom Cooper, the son of Matthew McConaughey’s character. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time and grossed over USD 693 million worldwide.

2017 became a significant year in Chalamet’s journey. His work in Hostiles and Lady Bird (the film was a critical success and reportedly made over USD 79 million), led him to his career-defining role in Call Me By Your Name.

The young actor portrayed Elio Perlman in Luca Guadagnino’s film adaptation of André Aciman’s novel of the same name. Call Me By Your Name not only made him a household name but also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 2018.

Although Chalamet’s earnings are not revealed, the film reportedly made nearly USD 42 million. It established him as a much sought-after actor and it is safe to deduce Chalamet pocketed a good portion of the pie.

Other films and appearances

In the following years, he starred in projects like Beautiful Boy (2018), Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (2021), which grossed over USD 46 million, and the hit Netflix series Sweet Tooth (2021), which made over USD 41 million.

Additionally, his outstanding performances in the Netflix period film, The King (2019), Little Women (2019) and Bones and All (2022) deserve special mention. The latter was also a box-office hit and reportedly grossed over USD 218 million.

While Chalamet’s earnings are not exactly known, it is estimated that these successful movies have added to his soaring net worth immensely.

Dune: Another success story

Dune (2021) was one of the major turning points in Chalamet’s career. Not only did it do great box-office business, grossing over USD 402 million, but also received incredible critical applause. The Denis Villeneuve film won six out of the 10 Academy Awards it was nominated for, five BAFTA Awards, and one Golden Globe Award.

Chalamet played the lead, Paul Atreides, a young man who lives on the desert planet Arrakis with his family. It is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name.

Wondering how much the actor made from Dune? While there are no official figures, reports suggest a ballpark amount of USD 2 million. He is slated to appear in Dune: Part 2 as well.

His upcoming projects

The Hollywood star will be seen as Willy Wonka in Paul King’s 2023 directorial Wonka. Starring Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman, the film takes viewers behind the life of the chocolate factory owner, his childhood and how he met the oompa loompas. Chalamet reportedly made USD 9 million upfront for the movie.

He will also play Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic. Titled A Complete Unknown, the film is slated to roll out in August 2023.

Timothée Chalamet’s brand endorsements

Besides the aforementioned films, a slew of luxury brand endorsements has also played a pivotal role in multiplying Chalamet’s net worth. The actor joined French luxury brand Chanel in May 2023 as the brand ambassador for its premium men’s fragrance line, Bleu de Chanel. Speculations were rife since he was spotted in New York filming for a Martin Scorsese-directed commercial for the same. Chalamet took to Instagram and made it official by posting the double ‘C’ monogram captioned, “CC X TC OTW.”

In 2021, Chalamet appeared as Edgar Scissorhands in a Cadillac Super Bowl commercial. An apt homage to Edward Scissorhands, the commercial was a big hit. The same year, he also appeared on the cover of TIME magazine. Sporting high-end labels and appearing on red-carpet events have also contributed to increasing his brand value.

With such successful brand collaborations and movies, Timothée Chalamet’s net worth is expected to see a meteoric rise by the end of the decade.

His fleet of expensive cars

Reportedly, the Hot Summer Nights (2017) actor is the proud owner of an Audi TTS. Considered among the choicest cars for those who enjoy performance-backed driving, the car is fueled by an engine with 288 hp of peak power.

A BMW Z5-Series is part of Chalamet’s luxury fleet as well. A mid-size luxury sedan, the car comes in a number of performance and regular variants. A twin-turbocharged V8 engine powers this beast equipped with high-level specs and technology.

A Land Rover Discovery is another stunning car in Chalamet’s garage. The Discovery is a robust SUV for driving in extremely rough terrains. While there are a number of variants, the top model is fueled by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid technology that makes 356 hp and 500 Nm of peak power and torque.

An Audi Q5, Lexus NX, Chevrolet Tahoe and BMW Z3 are other luxury automobiles in Chalamet’s collection.

His other luxury assets

Chalamet owns a lavish property worth USD 11 million in Beverley Hills. The actor purchased the mansion and estate from baseball star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton in 2022. Tennis star Pete Sampras owned it previously. The house reportedly has a pool, spa, tennis court, multiple outdoor lounge areas, a maid’s room, and an additional room with its own entrance.

With such a hefty net worth, it comes as no surprise that Chalamet would indulge in luxury accessories. Known for his red carpet jewellery extravaganza, Chalamet is also often seen sporting an IWC Big Pilot. One of its top models, the IW501001 Big Pilot’s Watch — with stainless steel case, automatic self-winding mechanism, a 46.2 mm diameter, and black calfskin strap of 22.0 mm width — costs CHF 13,900 (nearly USD 15,365).

He is also seen flaunting other horological statement pieces such as a Cartier Double-Time-Zone Tank à Vis Watch, Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface and a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso on various occasions.

Personal life

Born on 27 December 1995, the actor hails from New York City. He speaks English and French and holds dual citizenship due to his father’s English and French roots. His mother is from Russia and has Russian-Austrian ancestry.

In 2018, Chalamet announced he is donating all his earrings from his project A Rainy Day in New York to three different charities in NYC to publicly distance himself from director Woody Allen. According to a Vanity Fair report, he said, “I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network].”

This move came after allegations of abuse from Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow emerged.

(Hero and feature image credit: Timothée Chalamet/@tchalamet)