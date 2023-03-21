The Measure of a Man: Gunn Adireksarn on Creativity and Fatherhood

Gunn Adireksarn, successful architect, husband, father, and founder of the transdisciplinary Metropolitan Planning and Design Studio, speaks of his creative process, his inspiration, and his passion for finding functional solutions.

(Hero image: Gunn Adireksarn, architect and founder of the Metropolitan Planning and Design Studio)

Architectural designer Gunn Adireksarn has hit the sweet spot – that point in his life where he has come to understand his motivations, and his expectations of himself, and he is comfortable. There’s a quietude to his persona that’s deeply engaging and draws you in. A reflection, perhaps, of his profound comfort with his identity as a man, a father, a husband, and a successful architect. His transdisciplinary architecture firm, Metropolitan Planning and Design Studio – set up in 2004 – has an enviable portfolio.

The first thing you notice about Gunn is his eyes; deep, smiling, and welcoming. We meet at the low-rise home he built when his son Loogpuen – now 18, and on the threshold of manhood – was just three years old. As for his 15-year-old daughter Loogmu, she is into art, like her father, and her work is stacked against the dining room wall in front of Gunn’s own giant works, including an art school-era self-portrait.

“I haven’t painted in 20 years,” he admits, as his art now is limited to architectural renditions, except when he spends time painting with his daughter. As we discuss his projects, I get the sense of not an architect building to a client brief but a conceptual artist finding functional solutions.

“It’s art for me, like creating a sculpture, or an installation. Art that you can use. Sometimes I feel like a doctor writing a prescription, fixing issues, and finding solutions,” he goes on to say, and his prescriptions come from the idea of space – not just in its physicality but the communal mental space.

His home – the living area I see – is an expression of this approach. The main entrance is through a weathered wooden door in a circular atrium. The side walls are glass, the interior (minus doors) is full of light, and one section flows into another effortlessly. On one side is a cemented deck with a wrap-around koi pool, the interior spilling effortlessly into the outdoors. Gunn clearly is loath to box himself in.

On the other side, at the bottom of the front lawn, sits Gunn’s studio. Meanwhile, the erstwhile game room at the entrance now houses his prized grey Porsche, while upstairs are the three bedrooms.

The living space is a very adaptable canvas, transforming from a family room into an entertainment area for hosting guests or simply playing couch potato. The house has served the family well, and the only expansion needed is in progress: enlarging the closet space for his wife, Jupang. Besides his work, Gunn is also passionate about the chairs that dot the home, with a prized one being the three-legged Hans Wegner Shell Chair.

“Architecture and interior design hinge on functional solutions,” Gunn says, expanding on his process. “It starts from something very conceptual, but the abstract and function must blend. We cannot have a beautiful space that people cannot use. For every house, the core is probably the same, but the little things make it work, make the space flow, and make it functional.”

“People travel, and see elements they want to incorporate,” he points out, and it becomes his task to make sense of these sometimes-disparate inspirations. “I adapt to the client’s vision, I advise. It’s not ‘my way or the highway’. In this job, you must be adaptable. Communication is key. The clients have to live in the space. If they are happy, I’m happy.”

Going back to the beginning, Gunn speaks of the slow start of buying a ping-pong table to keep the staff entertained during the lean period. Fast forward to today and you have an immensely successful design studio with prestigious projects like the Morimoto restaurant in Bangkok in the bag.

“I design from the functions of the space, how the owners will use it,” he explains. “How does their day start? Do they read the newspapers? Watch TV? When they walk in with groceries, do they go straight to the kitchen or put them down near the door? Then we start zoning according to their habits.”

Gunn adds that he finds inspiration in architects like David Chipperfield. “His designs are subtle, clean and simple with a logical flow. He builds sanctuaries.” The big jump for us was around Covid,” he continues. “People had projects they never got around to, and now they had the time. The clients now want my style. It’s not minimal or tropical, it’s modern, simple, and sustainable. An immensely useable art piece.”

These days, the 48-year-old architect has the luxury of occasionally passing on projects, sometimes because MPD Studio is swamped, while at other times because the project just doesn’t “speak” to the artist in Gunn.

“Earlier, we did everything that came our way,” he recalls with a grin. “Currently, I’m working on several interesting projects: a low-rise hotel in Sa Kaeo, where the owner is open to ideas, and a house on Samui. I am also doing a temple in Sa Kaeo for B.Grimm’s community project that has to be low maintenance, durable, and easy to replicate. For B.Grimm I’m also renovating a bandshell in Lumphini Park. It won’t be a copy of something abroad, but be organic to Thailand.”

Gunn’s approach to life and work is similar. “One step at a time. We all have long-term goals, but how you approach each day matters. Don’t make the same mistakes. Learn every day. I’m very open-minded and positive, and I’m now at a point where I can say I’m not pretending to be happy.”

Asked how he sees his role in the future of design and architecture in Thailand, he responds that he would like to be “inspiring people around me”. His focus, in turn, is on client-centred strategies that bring happiness, on developing sustainable structures that blend seamlessly with the surroundings, and on minimising environmental impact by using eco-friendly materials, such as bamboo and eucalyptus trees, and bricks made from 85 percent waste material.

“Every small step is vital for creating a better future for design and architecture,” he remarks, and it’s evident that his life, and his work, is a constantly morphing canvas that he’s happily colouring in.