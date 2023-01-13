return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
ACHIRAYA “JIB” INKATANUVAT

Achiraya “Jib” Inkatanuvat

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PREMIERA EXQUISITE JEWELLERY | MARKETING DIRECTOR, MIKIMOTO THAILAND  

Achiraya “Jib” Inkatanuvat is the only daughter of Iddhi and Wanthani Inkatanuvat, who instilled in her a passion for precious stones and fine jewellery-making. After studying in England and the US, she joined her family business, The Premier Group of Companies – the only Thai integrated gemstones, diamond-cutting, and jewellery-making company. Jib has since launched the company’s retail store, Premiera Exquisite Jewellery, with the goal of providing Thai gem and diamond lovers with only the best selected stones and fine jewellery. She also assists in marketing the famous Japanese pearl jewellery brand Mikimoto Thailand, a joint venture with her family’s company. 

