Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha has taken King Power to a globally ranked position within the top 10 travel retailers, and now this forward-thinking millennial leader aims to propel Thailand’s largest duty-free conglomerate to the forefront of the global retail arena. He also plays roles as Chairman of Leicester City Football Club and OH Leuven, a Belgian football club. Key success milestones of Leicester City FC include: 2013/14 EFL Championships Champions; 2015/16 Premier League Champions; 2020/21 FA CUP Winners; and 2021 FA Community Shield Winners. The club was also recognised in 2021 for ‘Best Premier League Club Owner’, as ranked by givemesport.com. Top earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Bangkok University International Program, and for his work in business, and contribution to the community in the City of Leicester, he was awarded an honourary doctorate by De Montfort University in 2014. More recently, in 2022 he received the first ever City of Leicester Award, which pays tribute to all he’s done for the city.