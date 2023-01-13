Akapat “Kim” Phornprapha is the son of Dr. Arnop Phornprapha, the founder of A.P. Honda Co Ltd and Thai Honda Manufacturing Co Ltd, which manufacture and distribute Honda motorcycles in Thailand. He graduated with an Honours degree in Business Management from London Metropolitan University in the UK. Married to high jewellery collector Supphawadee “Noey” Sriboonratanachai – with whom he has a daughter, Arpels, the apple of her father’s eye – Kim is an astute businessman with various interests, and is well known for his passion for limited edition supercars and hypercars.