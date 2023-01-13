return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
AKARAPOL “NUENG” TECHARATANAPRASERT

Akarapol “Nueng” Techaratanaprasert

PRESIDENT, TECH DIGITAL CORPORATION CO LTD | BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, SAHAMONGKOL FILM INTERNATIONAL CO LTD

Akarapol “Nueng” Techaratanaprasert is the President of Tech Digital Corporation, making movies and other content in Thailand. He holds a Law degree from Thammasat University and a Master’s in Marketing from Hertfordshire University in England. He is the son of Thai film pioneer Somsak Techaratanaprasert, owner of Sahamongkol Film. Having produced blockbusters Ong-Bak 2 and Ong-Bak 3, Neung recently produced the feature films Saranae Love You, and 7 Days. He also is a special instructor.

