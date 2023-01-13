Akarat “Oak” Vanarat obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of New South Wales, and then got his MBA at Sasin Graduate Institute at Chulalongkorn University. He is the founder of Motif, a company that imports luxurious modern and contemporary furnishings and decorative pieces from such renowned brands as Tom Dixon and Cattelan Italia, together with ‘fashion for home’ brands like Fendi Casa, Missoni Home, and Versace Home. With the Covid-19 pandemic, many of Oak’s clients had to undergo a shift in their lifestyle by working from home, thereby causing them to give more time and attention to their household. It was essential for his clients to adjust their living areas, and with this occurrence the shop has become an even bigger success. Another change in the business is the new partnership with Modern Form Groups, which has allowed the company to expand both its markets and goods.