Akarawatt “Big” Kongsirikan studied International Business Management, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree from Assumption University. He joined his family’s business, B Autohaus – an independent automotive importer focusing on the finest luxury vehicles from all around the world – where he currently holds the title of Chief Operating Officer (CEO). Operating under the slogan ‘360 Degrees of Auto Services’, B Autohaus is now offering a full-service maintenance workshop, body and paint facilities, and an auto spa. The company is also a distributor of TECHART, from Germany, the international premium refinement brand for all Porsche vehicles, as well as the innovative Japanese accessories brand Rowen.