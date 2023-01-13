Evocative textures, forms, and materials worked by hand, have always fascinated Alexander Lamont, a celebrated British designer living in Thailand since 1999. Using enigmatic materials such as galuchat, parchment, eggshell, and straw, his workshop makes furniture, lighting, objects, and wall surfaces for private residences, yachts, and hotels around the world. His work can be found in The Connaught, London, the Mandarin Oriental Doha, and The Setai Miami Beach hotel, among others. A student of anthropology and Asian languages at London University, his design apprenticeship came through exposure to the textures, smells, and vitality of traditional folkart and craftmanship while traveling and working in the family company, Global Village Crafts. Of his work, he says, “I want the pieces that I design to feel alive… to be lifelong companions, friends of the house, each with its own energy, beauty and spirit.”