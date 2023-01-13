return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
CEO, PTS GROUP HOLDINGS

Alisa “Ja” Phanthusak Kunpalin is the second of three daughters of Sutham Phanthusak, who founded Tiffany’s Show Pattaya and the Woodlands Hotel & Resort. Ja studied Political Science at Chulalongkorn University, and Finance at George Washington University, in the USA. Besides looking after her family businesses as part of PTS Group Holdings – which operates Tiffany’s Show Pattaya, Woodlands Hotel & Resort, the Café La Baguette and La Ferme French brasserie in Pattaya, and the Thai Marche Cafe & Restaurant – she was a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee. Ja has been married for five years now, and has two sons, Paul who is four years old, and Pete who is just one year old.

