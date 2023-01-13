Multi-talented, amicable, and highly charismatic, Anjida “Film” Karnasuta is the eldest daughter of U-Paporn and Sudthanom Karnasuta. Hailing from the esteemed family behind The Thai Dairy Industry – Thailand’s first dairy company – this accomplished businesswoman initially harboured a passion for hospitality. This led her to obtain her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in International Business in Hotel and Tourism Management from the renowned César Ritz Colleges in Switzerland. Prior to joining her aunt’s enterprise, she worked briefly in Hong Kong’s hotel industry, followed by short stints in Marketing Strategy and Analysis at Thai Smile Airways. Today, she oversees operations and strategic planning at The Thai Dairy Industry Co Ltd, where she holds the title of Business Development Manager.