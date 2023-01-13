Successful business executive Anujtha “Ninee” Jaovisidha is a third-generation heir to Toyota Tsusho Thai Holdings, which is one of Thailand’s leading import and export companies, as well as a supply chain service for automotive customers. Ninee graduated with both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from Chulalongkorn University, before pursuing another Master’s degree in International Political Economy from the University of Warwick in the UK. Upon returning to Thailand, she worked a stint at Thanachart Capital. She later became an economist, overseeing monetary policy for the Bank of Thailand, before her grandfather, Suchin Jaovisidha, requested that she return to work at Toyota Tsusho (Thailand), where her family is in partnership with Toyota Tsusho Corporation from Japan. She also currently holds the challenging position of CEO at JAO Group, a lifestyle product specialist from Japan (Azabu Sabo gelato ice cream, Super Million Hair, and more). Ninee is the eldest daughter of Lt. Jan and Penparn Jaovisidha and is married to Dr. Kirana Limpaphayom.