Anupong “Pint” Kuttikul is the CEO and Co-Founder of Carnival Supply Co Ltd, one of Bangkok’s top streetwear and sneakers suppliers, which houses premium and sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, The North Face, and more. Selling clothing, shoes and accessories both online and in-store, Pint’s company has been a hit with Thailand’s urban young, and lovers of the great outdoors. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Mahidol University, Pint spent time in the UK obtaining his Master of Science in E-Business at the University of Hertfordshire. He has always been someone who enjoys sports and the great outdoors himself, with some of his hobbies including football, trail running, and hiking. Pint is currently putting the knowledge gained during his time studying impactful online businesses in England, and his achievements in all Carnival’s collaborations with global brands, towards developing the Carnival brand even further.