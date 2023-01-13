A dynamic young businessman, with a foothold in both the premium automotive industry and the world of high-end technology in Thailand, Apichat “Nat” Leenutaphong graduated with an MBA from Clark University, in Massachusetts. He is the Founder and CEO of Sharich Holding Co Ltd, which has brought to the Thai market such premium product lines as Lamborghini, makers of world- class supercars, and, more recently, the Swedish hypercar Koenigsegg. Other licenses held by the company have introduced to the kingdom the NIU smart electric scooter, the iRobot home cleaning robot (from the USA), the IQAir high-efficiency air purifier and air quality monitor (from Switzerland), and the stylPro makeup brush cleaner and dryer (from the UK). Nat has a keen interest in the sciences related to health and well-being, and his super supplement brand Sharisma is proving to be the next big thing. The ideal combination 20 anti-aging ingredients – at their full effective doses – along with the Telos95, makes the seemingly unattainable dream of anti- aging and longevity a reality. Sharisma is one of the most exceptional healthcare products to hit the shelves in long time. In his personal life, Nat is married to M.L. Ploynapat “Kwan” Leenutaphong, a much-admired businesswoman and fashionista. The couple are the proud parents of two sons, and watching his young family grow has only strengthened Nat’s resolve to help people lead longer, healthier lives. “We are constantly striving to innovate and develop outstanding and different products that will provide happiness and a good quality of life to our customers,” he explains. “I’ve started to search for innovations that will extend the time we have, so we can all spend as much time as possible with the ones we love.”