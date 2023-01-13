The eldest of three daughters, and an heir to the Asia Insurance Company, Apinara “Prang” Srikarnchana attended Waseda University, in Japan, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree, and The London School of Economics and Political Science, where she got her Master of Social Sciences degree. She was always determined to make it on her own, and it was her spark to affect positive change in the world that led her and some friends to co-found ‘U Drink I Drive’, a service that matches potentially drunk drivers with safe rides home. An avid traveller, this young entrepreneur also recently launched her first jewellery line, named Apinara. As for future plans, she’s currently working on expanding the nighttime driver service to include monthly household driver services for use on an annual basis.