As the daughter of Aloke Lohia, the founder and Group CEO of global sustainable chemical company Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL), Aradhana Lohia Sharma developed her commercial acumen working in the family business from an early age. After graduating from Babson College in the USA, she undertook various roles at IVL, including in corporate strategy, PET recycling, and the fibres business. Currently, Aradhana has a dual role as Vice President steering investor relations and the wool yarn business. She is also Vice Chairwoman of the IVL Foundation, a non-profit organization creating positive impact for children, women, and the environment. In 2019, Aradhana co-founded – along with her mother – Volta Circle, an investment platform backing startups that align with the family’s values of collective prosperity and innovation-led circularity. Aradhana is married to Kevin Sharma and sits on the Board of Directors at his company, Thai Plaspac PCL, a consumer packaging solutions provider.