A third generation Thai-Indian, Aswin Phlaphongphanich is the epitome of a self-made person. Coming from a prominent real-estate and hotelier family that saw its fortune collapse during the 1997 Tom Yum Kung crisis, Aswin’s goal was to ensure survival for his family and himself. His grit and perseverance has been shaped by the experience of hitting rock bottom and the journey back up. He went through multiple ventures during this journey, including running a successful Telecom business that served the migrant, expat, and MSME populations in Thailand. Understanding the need for financial services for the underserved and underbanked led him to pivot into the Fintech industry. Fast forward a number of years and he’s now the CEO and Founder of DeeMoney, Thailand’s leading and fastest-growing fintech, specialising in cross-border payments. It disrupted the market with an industry-first, flat fee model; a solution that was transparent, easily accessible, affordable, and convenient for all. Today, Aswin is recognised as a thought leader in the fintech industry, and serves as a mentor and coach to new entrepreneurs.