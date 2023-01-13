Starting with her passion for ice cream, and having a keen eye for business opportunities, Atchara “Pla” Burarak founded the hugely successful iberry homemade ice cream company, featuring local Thai fruits as the main ingredients. Later on, she expanded into various Thai food concepts under iberry Group, carrying multiple brands such as: Kub Kao’ Kub Pla; Ros’ Niyom; Rongsi Pochana; Charoengang; Kaotom Rongsi; Faplatahn; Burnbusaba; and Iberista (specialising in coffee and beverages). Pla is also a founder-partner of famous Siamese boat noodle shop Thongsmith. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, iberry Group handled changes promptly and came up with a space management concept called ‘Ruammitr Cloud Kitchen’, a delivery kitchen offering menus from multiple brands under iberry Group. It’s all in line with Pla’s motto, which is “don’t be attached to your past success, and always be ready to adapt”. In her personal life, Pla is married to a loving husband Rojanin “Tim” Arthayukti, and they have a beautiful daughter named Pitta.