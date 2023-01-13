return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
ATCHARA “PLA” BURARAK

Atchara “Pla” Burarak

FOUNDER & CREATIVE DIRECTOR, IBERRY GROUP

Starting with her passion for ice cream, and having a keen eye for business opportunities, Atchara “Pla” Burarak founded the hugely successful iberry homemade ice cream company, featuring local Thai fruits as the main ingredients. Later on, she expanded into various Thai food concepts under iberry Group, carrying multiple brands such as: Kub Kao’ Kub Pla; Ros’ Niyom; Rongsi Pochana; Charoengang; Kaotom Rongsi; Faplatahn; Burnbusaba; and Iberista (specialising in coffee and beverages). Pla is also a founder-partner of famous Siamese boat noodle shop Thongsmith. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, iberry Group handled changes promptly and came up with a space management concept called ‘Ruammitr Cloud Kitchen’, a delivery kitchen offering menus from multiple brands under iberry Group. It’s all in line with Pla’s motto, which is “don’t be attached to your past success, and always be ready to adapt”. In her personal life, Pla is married to a loving husband Rojanin “Tim” Arthayukti, and they have a beautiful daughter named Pitta.

Next
READ MORE

Tan Choon Hin

PRESIDENT AND CEO, UOB THAILAND

Tashinee “Ince” Somboonterdtana

DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, MITSU CAMBODIA CO LTD

Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong

CEO, MANAGING DIRECTOR, FOUNDER, EASTERN SPECTRUM GROUP CO LTD | VICE PRESIDENT & CO-FOUNDER, HEMP AND CANNABIS INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION | EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER, FAIRPLAY STUDIOS CO LTD | DIRECTOR, CLOUD DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS PTE LTD (SINGAPORE) | DIRECTOR, EXPAT LEGAL CONSULTING CO LTD | DIRECTOR, THAI AVIATION MANAGEMENT CO LTD

Tharaphut "Saint" Kuhapremkit

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBEX HOLDING MANAGEMENT