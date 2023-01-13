Atchariya “Meow” Snratchatanant is a marketing whiz who is the Co-Founder and Director of dFusion Co Ltd, a turn-key marketing agency that delivers breakthrough marketing performance to visionary companies and executives, mostly populated in the tech industry. Some of her clients include YouTube, Apple and the automobile manufacturer Toyota. As a Cambridge alumnus, Meow obtained a Masters of Management in Business Studies during her time in the UK. Outside her working hours, she dedicates time to studying Buddhism, philosophy and history, as well as going to museums, practicing yoga, and cooking. Her biggest achievement thus far has been taking her business through Covid – what she refers to as one of the biggest challenges for most businesses in centuries – and still managing to get the company through in good shape. She is currently working on building an even stronger team and expanding dFusion to other countries in the region.