ATHAPON “BANK” TANGKARAVAKOON

Athapon “Bank” Tangkaravakoon

CFO, DELTA PAINT PCL

Having attended Chulalongkorn University, Nottingham University, and Thammasat University, Athapon “Bank” Tangkaravakoon holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, and Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). As the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the highly successful Delta Paint PCL, Bank is quick to point out that one of his most memorable career achievements was taking Delta Paint Company public. Having boldly completed such a game changing move forward, he admits that his current focus professionally is just managing the company in its various day-to-day operations and challenges. However, he also shares that he likes to unwind by dabbling in his favourite hobby – photography.

